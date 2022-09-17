A popular hashtag-turned-online-community has its own TikTok feature now. On Tuesday, TikTok launched a new feature that is dedicated to #BookTok, a hashtag and TikTok community that is centered around discussing books. The new feature allows TikTok users to add links to books in their videos. According to TikTok’s blog post announcement about the feature, when users select the links that are posted in the TikTok videos they’re watching, the links will open up “a dedicated page with details about the book, including a brief summary. and a collection of other videos that linked the same title.” The feature also allows users to save book titles to their profiles’ Favorites tab.

