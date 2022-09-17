Read full article on original website
What to expect from Amazon’s September 28 event: Ring Always Home Cam, Amazon Astro, more
Amazon’s annual fall Devices & Services event is just around the corner. It will air starting at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 28. The event is virtual and by invitation only, so you’ll just have to tune in here to Digital Trends to stay on top of any announcements. There’s a lot we hope to see from the event, but as the date creeps closer, rumors have begun to make their way into mainstream.
Thursday Night Football streaming issues ‘going to be less and less a thing’
For a good many people who watched the inaugural stream of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, everything went off without a hitch. The football game was played, and it was absolutely watchable in the Prime Video app. Others, however, saw issues. It was hit-and-miss, as these things tend to be.
Scorn will make your stomach churn and your brain hurt
When I demoed Scorn at Gamescom in August, the atmosphere was just right. While most of my play sessions at the show were in brightly lit rooms filled with members of the press, Scorn was a more intimate affair. I was shuffled into a dark corner of a massive booth with the lights kept off. It was a rare moment of quiet in a loud week, putting me in the exact frame of mind developer Ebb Software likely wants players to be in when they play it next month.
This beloved TikTok hashtag just got its own app feature
A popular hashtag-turned-online-community has its own TikTok feature now. On Tuesday, TikTok launched a new feature that is dedicated to #BookTok, a hashtag and TikTok community that is centered around discussing books. The new feature allows TikTok users to add links to books in their videos. According to TikTok’s blog post announcement about the feature, when users select the links that are posted in the TikTok videos they’re watching, the links will open up “a dedicated page with details about the book, including a brief summary. and a collection of other videos that linked the same title.” The feature also allows users to save book titles to their profiles’ Favorites tab.
The DioField Chronicle review: strategy RPG makes for convincing sequel bait
“The DioField Chronicle includes a lot of setup for potential sequels, but it does a solid job of laying down the proper foundation to make that work long-term.”. Square Enix has recently been keen to publish more middle-tier Japanese games, including the likes of Valkryie Elysium, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and Harvestella, all of which are coming out within mere weeks of each other. The publisher seems to be all-in on new IPs, bolstering its reliable roster of surefire RPG hits. The DioField Chronicle is an important part of that strategy.
