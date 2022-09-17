ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

High Schools: Huskies need four sets to keep Bertie winless

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6LBw_0hz2Fnd200

WINDSOR — North East Carolina Prep’s volleyball team used a solid effort at the serving line by Cailyn Holliday to pull away in the fourth set and defeat Bertie 25-19, 28-26, 19-25, 25-19 in a Four Rivers 1A Conference match on Thursday at Bertie High School.

The Huskies improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while the Falcons fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 In the league.

After taking the third set, Bertie carried momentum over in the fourth set when Zynaeja Leary served three straight points and Azhiya Rascoe added a tap at the net for a 5-1 Falcons lead.

A serve into the net, however, helped change the course of the set as the Huskies went on an 11-point run.

Holliday stepped to the line and reeled off six straight points to make it 8-5 and force Bertie to call a timeout. After the break, Holliday then served five more to extend the NECP advantage to 13-5.

Lia Martin’s tap at the net put the Huskies ahead 15-7, and a return into the net by Bertie increased the visitors’ lead to 19-10.

The Falcons would not quit, however. Alexia Dickerson garnered six straight points from the line, one of which clipped the net and fell in front of the NECP defense, and the home team trailed just 19-16.

Neither squad could hold serve for the next three rotations until three points from Cheyenne Holland put NECP a point from the match. A final return by Charity Carpenter gave the Huskies the win.

Katelyn Knox’s six straight points in the first set gave NECP a 7-1 lead. Rascoe’s five points tied it at 9-all before a return by Holliday put the Huskies ahead.

The teams traded the lead over the next 10 service rotations. Martin’s return on Nijae Carney’s serve put NECP up 18-17, and a kill increased the lead to two.

Holliday served two points (a kill by Molly Palmer and a tap from Holland), and Palmer followed with the final two points (the first on Martin’s return) to give the Huskies the set.

Serving runs from Holliday, Martin and Knox, combined with a three-point run by Zynaeja Leary, left the score 16-12 NECP in the second set.

The Falcons closed within two points twice and then tied it at 20-all on three points from Rascoe.

A mishit by the Huskies put Bertie up 21-20, and a pair of points from McKenzie Cherry gave the Falcons a 24-22 lead and a point away from tying the match at a set each.

A return by Holliday staved off set point, and a point by Knox tied it at 24 before a long return again put Bertie a point away from the set.

Holliday came up with a big return to tie it at 25, and after a pair of sideouts, Holliday served the final two points for the set, with the last one on a return by Martin that landed inches from the back sideline.

Bertie jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set behind five points from Dickerson. NECP battled back and cut it to one (13-12) on three points from Martin (two aces and a Kathy Cisneros return), and a return by Holliday tied it at 13.

It was tied at 14-all when the Falcons used eight straight points from Dickerson to take a 22-14 advantage. The Huskies rallied to within four on Alissa Hathaway’s serve, but a tap by Carney ended the run. Carney’s next return set up a push return by Dickerson at the net that pulled Bertie within a set.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs survive in 5

Nash Central needed all five sets to remain unbeaten in the Big East 2A/3A Conference on Thursday at home.

The Bulldogs edged Louisburg 25-13, 29-27, 22-25, 21-25, 15-8 to improve to 6-0 in league play and 10-2 overall, while the Warriors dropped to 2-4 in the conference and 5-5 overall.

It was the second time Nash Central had gone to five sets this season. The Bulldogs defeated league foe Franklinton in five sets on Sept. 1.

Franklinton 3, Rocky Mount 0

The Red Rams stayed a game behind Nash Central in the Big East 2A/3A Conference on Thursday by sweeping Rocky Mount 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 at home.

Rocky Mount dropped to 4-2 in the league and overall. Franklinton improved to 5-1 in conference play and 7-4 overall.

Tarboro 3, WCHS 2

The Vikings earned their first Four Rivers 1A Conference win of the season (1-3) and improved to 4-6 overall with a five-set victory over Washington County (1-4 FRC, 2-6 overall).

Washington 3, SWE 1

The Cougars remained winless in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference (0-5) and dropped to 2-10 overall as the Pam Pack won 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-16.

Washington emerged 4-1 in the league and 8-4 overall.

Warren County 3, RMP 0

The Eagles defeated the Jaguars 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference match, dropping Rocky Mount Prep to 0-6 in the league and 0-6 overall.

Warren County remained unbeaten in the Tar Roanoke (7-0) and overall (9-0).

RMA 3, WCD 1

Rocky Mount Academy went on the road and defeated Wayne Country Day 25-8, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 in a nonconference match on Thursday to stay undefeated (16-0).

Mackenzie Davis led the Eagles with eight kills while Ella Gray Corey, Berkley Miller and McKenna Rogers added six kills each, Kaylee Wright had four and Jessica Proctor two.

Davis added eight aces at the service line while Corey and Alex Gardner provided four and three, respectively.

Davis also chipped in with seven digs and two blocks. Gardner and Corey garnered three digs each.

TENNIS

Gryphons win

Rocky Mount’s girls tennis team improved to 7-0 overall and in the league with a 6-1 Big East 2A/3A Conference victory over Bunn on Thursday.

The Gryphons play Southern Nash at home on Monday for first place in the conference.

Ladybirds take victory

Southern Nash’s girls tennis team earned five singles wins (Amber Patterson, Maura Kennedy, Dari’elle Whitley, Mckenzie Kennedy and Julissa Mendoza) and two doubles triumphs (Patterson and Maura Kennedy, and Mendoza and Anna Brooks Murray) in a 7-2 Big East 2A/3A Conference victory over Nash Central on Thursday.

The Ladybirds emerged 6-0 in the league and 8-0 overall.

Northern Nash 9, Louisburg 0

The Knights earned a Big East 2A/3A Conference victory on the road at Louisburg on Thursday.

SOCCER

WCD 4, RMA 1

Rocky Mount Academy’s boys soccer team dropped to 3-7 overall after a nonconference loss to Wayne Country Day at home on Thursday.

Thomas Gurley had two goals for the Chargers.

JV FOOTBALL

Bunn 6, Rocky Mount 0

The Wildcats scored the game’s only points with a touchdown in overtime in a Big East 2A/3A Conference victory over the Gryphons on Thursday night in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount fell to 1-4 overall while Bunn improved to 2-0.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

ECU football game at South Florida will be at 7 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU announced today its football game at South Florida on October 1st will be at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+ and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Pirates host Navy this week at 6 PM this Saturday. They were slated as 17 point favorites on Sunday.
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Riverside honors legendary coach

Former Williamston High School football coach and athletic director Harold Robinson is surrounded by former players Friday night. Riverside HS recognized the coaching legend at halftime of Friday’s game for his recent induction to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Robinson compiled a 239-89 record with two state championships at Williamston High School. (Contributed.)
WILLIAMSTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Luke Ash, of Duck, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Franklinton, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
City
Bunn, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Education
City
Louisburg, NC
City
Windsor, NC
WITN

Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017. Ticket sales […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Rams#Falcons#East Carolina#Highschoolsports#Bertie High School#Necp
WITN

Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
Grist

America’s oldest Black town is trapped between rebuilding and retreating

This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Linda Worsley had been trying to get back to her hometown of Princeville, North Carolina, for almost six years. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew overwhelmed the banks of the Tar River and submerged the town under more than 10 feet of water, destroying Worsley’s house and nearly 500 others. Worsley fled with her family, but she returned without one: Her mother, father, and husband all passed away before they could move back. Many of her closest friends had also died or moved elsewhere during her period of exile.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Lashearl Dickerson was last seen at 903 Woodrow Street in Wilson. She is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, being 110 pounds and standing five feet, seven inches tall.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 14, 15 & 16

Evelyn McCaffity, 90, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18th at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. John Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy