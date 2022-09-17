High Schools: Huskies need four sets to keep Bertie winless

WINDSOR — North East Carolina Prep’s volleyball team used a solid effort at the serving line by Cailyn Holliday to pull away in the fourth set and defeat Bertie 25-19, 28-26, 19-25, 25-19 in a Four Rivers 1A Conference match on Thursday at Bertie High School.

The Huskies improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while the Falcons fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 In the league.

After taking the third set, Bertie carried momentum over in the fourth set when Zynaeja Leary served three straight points and Azhiya Rascoe added a tap at the net for a 5-1 Falcons lead.

A serve into the net, however, helped change the course of the set as the Huskies went on an 11-point run.

Holliday stepped to the line and reeled off six straight points to make it 8-5 and force Bertie to call a timeout. After the break, Holliday then served five more to extend the NECP advantage to 13-5.

Lia Martin’s tap at the net put the Huskies ahead 15-7, and a return into the net by Bertie increased the visitors’ lead to 19-10.

The Falcons would not quit, however. Alexia Dickerson garnered six straight points from the line, one of which clipped the net and fell in front of the NECP defense, and the home team trailed just 19-16.

Neither squad could hold serve for the next three rotations until three points from Cheyenne Holland put NECP a point from the match. A final return by Charity Carpenter gave the Huskies the win.

Katelyn Knox’s six straight points in the first set gave NECP a 7-1 lead. Rascoe’s five points tied it at 9-all before a return by Holliday put the Huskies ahead.

The teams traded the lead over the next 10 service rotations. Martin’s return on Nijae Carney’s serve put NECP up 18-17, and a kill increased the lead to two.

Holliday served two points (a kill by Molly Palmer and a tap from Holland), and Palmer followed with the final two points (the first on Martin’s return) to give the Huskies the set.

Serving runs from Holliday, Martin and Knox, combined with a three-point run by Zynaeja Leary, left the score 16-12 NECP in the second set.

The Falcons closed within two points twice and then tied it at 20-all on three points from Rascoe.

A mishit by the Huskies put Bertie up 21-20, and a pair of points from McKenzie Cherry gave the Falcons a 24-22 lead and a point away from tying the match at a set each.

A return by Holliday staved off set point, and a point by Knox tied it at 24 before a long return again put Bertie a point away from the set.

Holliday came up with a big return to tie it at 25, and after a pair of sideouts, Holliday served the final two points for the set, with the last one on a return by Martin that landed inches from the back sideline.

Bertie jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set behind five points from Dickerson. NECP battled back and cut it to one (13-12) on three points from Martin (two aces and a Kathy Cisneros return), and a return by Holliday tied it at 13.

It was tied at 14-all when the Falcons used eight straight points from Dickerson to take a 22-14 advantage. The Huskies rallied to within four on Alissa Hathaway’s serve, but a tap by Carney ended the run. Carney’s next return set up a push return by Dickerson at the net that pulled Bertie within a set.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs survive in 5

Nash Central needed all five sets to remain unbeaten in the Big East 2A/3A Conference on Thursday at home.

The Bulldogs edged Louisburg 25-13, 29-27, 22-25, 21-25, 15-8 to improve to 6-0 in league play and 10-2 overall, while the Warriors dropped to 2-4 in the conference and 5-5 overall.

It was the second time Nash Central had gone to five sets this season. The Bulldogs defeated league foe Franklinton in five sets on Sept. 1.

Franklinton 3, Rocky Mount 0

The Red Rams stayed a game behind Nash Central in the Big East 2A/3A Conference on Thursday by sweeping Rocky Mount 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 at home.

Rocky Mount dropped to 4-2 in the league and overall. Franklinton improved to 5-1 in conference play and 7-4 overall.

Tarboro 3, WCHS 2

The Vikings earned their first Four Rivers 1A Conference win of the season (1-3) and improved to 4-6 overall with a five-set victory over Washington County (1-4 FRC, 2-6 overall).

Washington 3, SWE 1

The Cougars remained winless in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference (0-5) and dropped to 2-10 overall as the Pam Pack won 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-16.

Washington emerged 4-1 in the league and 8-4 overall.

Warren County 3, RMP 0

The Eagles defeated the Jaguars 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference match, dropping Rocky Mount Prep to 0-6 in the league and 0-6 overall.

Warren County remained unbeaten in the Tar Roanoke (7-0) and overall (9-0).

RMA 3, WCD 1

Rocky Mount Academy went on the road and defeated Wayne Country Day 25-8, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 in a nonconference match on Thursday to stay undefeated (16-0).

Mackenzie Davis led the Eagles with eight kills while Ella Gray Corey, Berkley Miller and McKenna Rogers added six kills each, Kaylee Wright had four and Jessica Proctor two.

Davis added eight aces at the service line while Corey and Alex Gardner provided four and three, respectively.

Davis also chipped in with seven digs and two blocks. Gardner and Corey garnered three digs each.

TENNIS

Gryphons win

Rocky Mount’s girls tennis team improved to 7-0 overall and in the league with a 6-1 Big East 2A/3A Conference victory over Bunn on Thursday.

The Gryphons play Southern Nash at home on Monday for first place in the conference.

Ladybirds take victory

Southern Nash’s girls tennis team earned five singles wins (Amber Patterson, Maura Kennedy, Dari’elle Whitley, Mckenzie Kennedy and Julissa Mendoza) and two doubles triumphs (Patterson and Maura Kennedy, and Mendoza and Anna Brooks Murray) in a 7-2 Big East 2A/3A Conference victory over Nash Central on Thursday.

The Ladybirds emerged 6-0 in the league and 8-0 overall.

Northern Nash 9, Louisburg 0

The Knights earned a Big East 2A/3A Conference victory on the road at Louisburg on Thursday.

SOCCER

WCD 4, RMA 1

Rocky Mount Academy’s boys soccer team dropped to 3-7 overall after a nonconference loss to Wayne Country Day at home on Thursday.

Thomas Gurley had two goals for the Chargers.

JV FOOTBALL

Bunn 6, Rocky Mount 0

The Wildcats scored the game’s only points with a touchdown in overtime in a Big East 2A/3A Conference victory over the Gryphons on Thursday night in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount fell to 1-4 overall while Bunn improved to 2-0.