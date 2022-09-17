Myrtle Beach, SC Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Taste of Majesty at Royal RamenJ.M. LesinskiMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Event in North Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
30 year established Myrtle Beach Restaurant on sale for $6.2 million
One of the best known Steak & Italian Restaurants in Myrtle Beach has been placed on the market for $6.2 million. Open and successful for more than 30 years, Angelos Steak House is now listed for sale at $6.2 million. The restaurant has been listed for the past 4 months.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Best Bartenders in Myrtle Beach – 2022 Guide
Hiring new staff means that you need to carefully and thoroughly look at all the interested candidates. You should make sure that every single person you hire aligns well with the culture of your restaurant. When it comes to hiring a bartender, it gets even more tricky. This is because...
WECT
Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
WECT
Shallotte holds ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach. Updated: 12 hours...
wfxb.com
Socastee’s Rosewood Boat Landing Gets New Name
The Rosewood Boat Landing in Socastee, is getting a new name! It is now renamed after previous Horry County Fire Rescue Chief, James Cyganiewicz who became a member of HCFR in 1993 after volunteering for years. He was South Carolina’s first arson investigator to have a k9 arson dog. He lived in the Socastee community and used the boat landing frequently to go fishing and play with his dogs. The landing was renamed to honor his name and years of service to the department.
myrtlebeachsc.com
“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million
The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
live5news.com
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach launches new emergency alert system
MYRTLE BEACH — The city of Myrtle Beach has launched its new emergency alert system to notify residents and visitors about severe weather emergencies, threats and more. The system, began operating Sept. 14, allows city officials to send out emergency alerts regarding hurricanes and tropical storms, beaches and severe weather, public safety, public health, public works, special events and general city information.
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
wpde.com
8th annual BBQ Grillers Cup to benefit Help 4 Kids Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Calling all barbecue fans! You can eat tasty barbecue to help feed kids in Horry County. The 8th annual Grillers Cup BBQ Cookoff and Chicken Wing Competition is this weekend at Lakewood Camping Resort. All proceeds will benefit Help 4 Kids of Horry County....
myhorrynews.com
Landmark Sign program may further protect Conway's history, 'unique character'
Conway officials are taking measures to protect historic and iconic signage throughout the city. City council on Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a program for iconic, landmark and historic signs to be updated to new technology without losing character. These types of landmarks are...
Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county. The remains were found by a person searching for a lost […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dual funeral service announced for Brunswick County pilots killed in plane crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County men killed in an Horry County plane crash on September 14th will be remembered at a dual funeral service later this week. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and Ocean Isle Beach resident Barrie McMurtrie.
counton2.com
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the...
foxwilmington.com
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The early voting period begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 in all counties across North Carolina. Registered voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person at any location during this time period. Persons who are not registered may register to vote during this time period. This is different than on Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place to cast ballots.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body found on Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
Comments / 5