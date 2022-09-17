ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 5 days ago
myrtlebeachsc.com

Best Bartenders in Myrtle Beach – 2022 Guide

Hiring new staff means that you need to carefully and thoroughly look at all the interested candidates. You should make sure that every single person you hire aligns well with the culture of your restaurant. When it comes to hiring a bartender, it gets even more tricky. This is because...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for...
SHALLOTTE, NC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
North Carolina State
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Washington State
Myrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina State
wfxb.com

Socastee’s Rosewood Boat Landing Gets New Name

The Rosewood Boat Landing in Socastee, is getting a new name! It is now renamed after previous Horry County Fire Rescue Chief, James Cyganiewicz who became a member of HCFR in 1993 after volunteering for years. He was South Carolina’s first arson investigator to have a k9 arson dog. He lived in the Socastee community and used the boat landing frequently to go fishing and play with his dogs. The landing was renamed to honor his name and years of service to the department.
SOCASTEE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million

The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station

A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach launches new emergency alert system

MYRTLE BEACH — The city of Myrtle Beach has launched its new emergency alert system to notify residents and visitors about severe weather emergencies, threats and more. The system, began operating Sept. 14, allows city officials to send out emergency alerts regarding hurricanes and tropical storms, beaches and severe weather, public safety, public health, public works, special events and general city information.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

8th annual BBQ Grillers Cup to benefit Help 4 Kids Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Calling all barbecue fans! You can eat tasty barbecue to help feed kids in Horry County. The 8th annual Grillers Cup BBQ Cookoff and Chicken Wing Competition is this weekend at Lakewood Camping Resort. All proceeds will benefit Help 4 Kids of Horry County....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Landmark Sign program may further protect Conway's history, 'unique character'

Conway officials are taking measures to protect historic and iconic signage throughout the city. City council on Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a program for iconic, landmark and historic signs to be updated to new technology without losing character. These types of landmarks are...
CONWAY, SC
counton2.com

Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised

GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the...
GARDEN CITY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The early voting period begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 in all counties across North Carolina. Registered voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person at any location during this time period. Persons who are not registered may register to vote during this time period. This is different than on Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place to cast ballots.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found on Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police are investigating after a body was found on the beach early Wednesday morning. The body was found around 6:45 am under the fishing pier by someone who was walking along the beach, according to a news release. The investigation...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC

