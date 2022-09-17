ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Full Week 4 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tAEi_0hz2E1VK00

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 4 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams.

Week 4 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: CD East vs Cumberland Valley.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 17 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Central York overpowers Spring Grove in Week 4 Harrisburg upends Carlisle in Week 4 West York defeats York Suburban in Week 4 Big Spring takes down Camp Hill in Week 4 Lancaster Catholic outplays Columbia in Week 4 Manheim Central blows out Susquehannock in Week 4 Cumberland Valley conquers CD East in Week 4 Lampeter-Strasburg sweeps Donegal in Week 4 West Perry remains undefeated against Trinity in Week 4
Central Dauphin edges out Chambersburg in Week 4 Elizabethtown edges out Red Lion in Week 4 Mechanicsburg survives matchup with Susquehanna Township in Week 4 Steelton-Highspire flattens Boiling Springs in Week 4 York thrashes Northeastern in Week 4 Dallastown wins close game against South Western in Week 4 Hempfield crushes McCaskey in Week 4 Warwick wins defensive battle against Conestoga Valley in Week 4 High School Football Plays of the Week from 2022-23 season in Central PA

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Harrisburg upends Carlisle in Week 4

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg rolled through Carlisle 44-15 during week four on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin edges out Chambersburg in Week 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, Central Dauphin squeezed out a 42-35 win against Chambersburg during week four of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Hempfield crushes McCaskey in Week 4

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hempfield walked on McCaskey during week four of the season, winning by 42-7 on Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

West York defeats York Suburban in Week 4

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West York beat York Suburban 34-20 during week four of the season on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
WEST YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Television#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Mid Penn Conference#Columbia#Manheim Central#Lampeter Strasburg#Trinity#Red Lion#South Western#Fnf
abc27 News

Central York overpowers Spring Grove in Week 4

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, Central York bested Spring Grove by a score of 42-7 in the teams’ week four matchup. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
SPRING GROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley conquers CD East in Week 4

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley defeated Central Dauphin East 45-14, at Cumberland Valley’s newly renovated Chapman Field, during week four on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Steelton-Highspire flattens Boiling Springs in Week 4

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton-Highspire scored with ease in week four of the season, beating Boiling Springs by a score of 74-30 on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in […]
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Central blows out Susquehannock in Week 4

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, Manheim Central walloped Susquehannock by a score of 49-0 during week four of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Big Game Bound: Birds Take Flight, Philadelphia Eagles home opener

(WHTM) – Leading up to Monday night’s Philadelphia eagles home opener, watch Allie Berube, Dan Tomaso, and Jared Phillips on Big Game Bound: Birds Take Flight starting at 7:30 p.m. Jared will bring live coverage from Philadelphia leading up to kickoff. The Eagles are coming off a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions in week one where […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Dallastown wins close game against South Western in Week 4

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, Dallastown won a close week four matchup against South Western by a score of 20-13. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
DALLASTOWN, PA
abc27 News

West Perry remains undefeated against Trinity in Week 4

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, West Perry beat Trinity 40-14 during week four to remain undefeated on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
abc27 News

York thrashes Northeastern in Week 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — York overwhelmed Northeastern in week four of the season, beating the Bobcats by a score of 54-9 on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy