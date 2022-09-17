Full Week 4 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 4 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams.
Week 4 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: CD East vs Cumberland Valley.
Below is a complete list of highlights from the 17 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 16, 2022.Central York overpowers Spring Grove in Week 4 Harrisburg upends Carlisle in Week 4 West York defeats York Suburban in Week 4 Big Spring takes down Camp Hill in Week 4 Lancaster Catholic outplays Columbia in Week 4 Manheim Central blows out Susquehannock in Week 4 Cumberland Valley conquers CD East in Week 4 Lampeter-Strasburg sweeps Donegal in Week 4 West Perry remains undefeated against Trinity in Week 4 Central Dauphin edges out Chambersburg in Week 4 Elizabethtown edges out Red Lion in Week 4 Mechanicsburg survives matchup with Susquehanna Township in Week 4 Steelton-Highspire flattens Boiling Springs in Week 4 York thrashes Northeastern in Week 4 Dallastown wins close game against South Western in Week 4 Hempfield crushes McCaskey in Week 4 Warwick wins defensive battle against Conestoga Valley in Week 4 High School Football Plays of the Week from 2022-23 season in Central PA
Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.
Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host
You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.
