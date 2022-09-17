Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
spacecoastdaily.com
With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech’s Mertens Marine Center Provides Lagoon Access, Lab Space for Students and Faculty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As their boat returns to Florida Tech’s anchorage at the mouth of Melbourne Harbor, students grab the samples they just collected and head for the parked cars. Up next is the 10-minute drive to campus, where they will hustle to a lab to process...
NASA planning critical test ahead of next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A critical test is expected to happen for the Artemis I mission in the next 48 hours. Teams need to make sure the massive moon rocket and Orion spacecraft are ready for launch, and workers have fixed a troublesome hydrogen leak. The call to stations...
click orlando
Brevard business owners blame Brightline for flooding
Amid heavy rainfall Saturday night, Advanced Roof Technology Office Coordinator Brandon Massimini remotely logged onto the company’s security system and checked on the property. Roiling waist-high floodwater was swamping the business’ Avocado Avenue lot in the darkness, lapping against Brightline’s recently installed white concrete retaining wall along the east...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV Promotes Lt. Anthony Marchica to Rank of Commander
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Chief Evander Collier IV has promoted Lt. Anthony Marchica to the rank of Commander. This promotion will be in effect Monday, September 19. Lieutenant Marchica joined the Cocoa Police Department in 2002. He began his service as a patrol officer and quickly...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life
Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL)
Located along Florida’s ever-popular Space Coast, Titusville has an amazingly unique mix of history, science, and natural scenery that are rarely found together. You are reading: Free things to do in titusville fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL) Titusville is in Brevard County and had...
spacecoastdaily.com
Patrick Space Force Base Holds Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Jesse Hamilton
BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE, FLORIDA – Col. Jesse Hamilton recently took command of the 920th Rescue Wing from Col. John Dobbin in a change of command ceremony. Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the rescue wing’s mission to the success of combat operations.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Release Nearly 50 Florida Grasshopper Sparrows After Successful Breeding Season
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Zoo is happy to report that our breeding season for critically endangered Florida grasshopper sparrows has concluded and was wildly successful. Forty-seven birds were released or are soon to be released into their natural range to boost the population of this species. Our...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
WESH
Tropical wave that may impact Florida given high chance of formation
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 98-L located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is one that may have an impact on Florida. "The system continues to show signs of organization and it...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
matadornetwork.com
These Daytona Beach Airbnbs Put You Close To the Sand, the Speedway, and the City
Head out to the 25 miles of beautiful white sand beaches of Daytona Beach. Hang out on the infamous boardwalk and pier, take the kids to Daytona Lagoon or head to the Daytona Speedway for action-packed racing. Whatever you may have in mind for your trip, Daytona will surely not disappoint. Ready to start planning and sinking your toes in the sand? Well, here are nine Airbnb Daytona rentals for your adventurous Daytona trip.
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
WESH
County unanimously passes phase one of plan to upgrade Volusia County Fairgrounds
DELAND, Fla. — The Fairgrounds off State Road 44, just east of Interstate 4, is nearly 110 acres of land in the center of Volusia County. The property has been used for all kinds of events over the years, including the county fair for almost a century. Now, leaders envision a more dynamic future for the property and to accomplish that, it needs some upgrades.
