Titusville, FL

click orlando

Brevard business owners blame Brightline for flooding

Amid heavy rainfall Saturday night, Advanced Roof Technology Office Coordinator Brandon Massimini remotely logged onto the company's security system and checked on the property. Roiling waist-high floodwater was swamping the business' Avocado Avenue lot in the darkness, lapping against Brightline's recently installed white concrete retaining wall along the east...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fitness Club Merritt Island's AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save 'Big Frank' Buzzo's Life

Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: "They are three angels God sent to save me," said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL)

Located along Florida's ever-popular Space Coast, Titusville has an amazingly unique mix of history, science, and natural scenery that are rarely found together. You are reading: Free things to do in titusville fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL) Titusville is in Brevard County and had...
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Patrick Space Force Base Holds Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Jesse Hamilton

BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE, FLORIDA – Col. Jesse Hamilton recently took command of the 920th Rescue Wing from Col. John Dobbin in a change of command ceremony. Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the rescue wing's mission to the success of combat operations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
FLORIDA STATE
matadornetwork.com

These Daytona Beach Airbnbs Put You Close To the Sand, the Speedway, and the City

Head out to the 25 miles of beautiful white sand beaches of Daytona Beach. Hang out on the infamous boardwalk and pier, take the kids to Daytona Lagoon or head to the Daytona Speedway for action-packed racing. Whatever you may have in mind for your trip, Daytona will surely not disappoint. Ready to start planning and sinking your toes in the sand? Well, here are nine Airbnb Daytona rentals for your adventurous Daytona trip.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
FLORIDA STATE
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)

Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
FLORIDA STATE

