ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, WV

Man on three game win streak, takes down Mingo

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3vGJ_0hz2Di8z00

MINGO CENTRAL, WV (WOWK) – The Man Hillbillies traveled to Mingo for a little Class AA, Class A action.

Man looking for their third win in a row.

Billies at the goal line, a handoff to Jayden Brumfield, he spots a hole and makes it into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game.

The Miners respond fast though, flea flicker back to 42, he gets a hand on it and pulls it in. He took it about 35 yards to the house! And we were all tied up at 7.

Check out highlights above!

Man gets on the board again… and it was Brumfield again! He swung out to the sideline and down into the endzone for another Man score.

The Billies kept it rollin’ and are now on a three game win streak, the final 28-14.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, WV
Sports
City
Man, WV
WSAZ

Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Children’s hospital golf tournament raises $180K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The 11th annual Hoops Family Children’s Hospital’s Children’s Classic Golf Tournament was a success. According to a representative from the Mountain Health Network, the 2022 tournament raised approximately $180,000 to help support the patients served by the hospital. The tournament included many ways for supporters to help HFCH, including the purchase of blankets […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

WVDOH allows Shady Spring High School to have Homecoming Parade

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–One local high school’s homecoming parade was in jeopardy, but not anymore. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the school posted on its Facebook page that they were forced to cancel their parade due to not being able to meet guidelines provided by the Division of Highways. Then on Monday, September 19, 2022, […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WVNS

Kirk’s Diner in Hinton closes for good today

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good. Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business. Wayne and Kathy Rice have […]
HINTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mingo Central#The Man Hillbillies#Miners#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Summer ending: one last blast of heat in store

(WOWK) — Summer may be coming to a conclusion officially on Thursday, but there’s one more big punch of hot summer air coming into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s but on Wednesday look for highs to get back up around 90 degrees. The normal high for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Final Bridge Day preparations underway

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the final countdown now. Bridge Day is only 25 days away. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is working almost around the clock to make sure the Bridge day celebrations go off without a hitch this year. Executive Assistant with the Chamber of Commerce Tim Naylor said he’s hard […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
WVNS

One injured after weekend shooting in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting in Bluefield this weekend left one injured according to information from the Bluefield Police Department. The shooting happened Saturday, September 17, 2022 around 11:30 P.M. at night on Fairfax Street. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a man was shot and injured. Adams says an […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wchsnetwork.com

Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Shady Spring Homecoming Parade cancelled

SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Shady Spring Homecoming Parade scheduled to take place on Wednesday will no longer be occurring according to an announcement. A Friday statement from Shady Spring High School indicates that the parade event is to be cancelled following the presentation of a document from the Traffic Engineering Division of the Department of Highways.
SHADY SPRING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Low-interest loans available following storms in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the agency […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It was opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead in Lewisburg, and it was full of pumpkins, tractor rides, and sweet treats! “We’ve had a good turnout so far, we had our movie night on Friday night and we’ve got lots of new foods in the kitchen this year, we’ve got a […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Metro News

West Virginia crew enjoys a back country fishing experinece

SANDSTONE, W.Va. — Typically you would find Summers County resident Sammy Pugh rolling along the New River in West Virginia directing clients what direction to throw a bait. Sammy is the owner and guide of New River Trophy Outfitters. However, during August, he and his family and several friends took a trip deep into some isolated territory to try fishing in a different corner of the country.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy