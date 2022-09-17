Less than 60 miles north of Atlanta you will find the charming city of Dawsonville, Georgia. Among other attractions, Dawsonville is known for being home to the Amicalola Falls, the tallest cascading waterfall in Georgia and third tallest east of the Mississippi River. Fall is a fantastic time to visit the area, as many of the local farms are open seasonally. Burt’s Pumpkin Farm opens September 1st celebrating their 50th anniversary. in business this year when they open on September 1st Famous for their family hayrides, incredible made from scratch pumpkin rolls and lots of other goodies available at their Country Store. A few miles from Burt’s sits Fausett Farms, which you may recognize as it is one of the top-10 most “Instagrammed” spots in Georgia! The farm opens in mid-September and features over 1 million sunflowers planted across 30 acres. Another family favorite is Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. For those seeking a thrill, Uncle Shuck’s offers a unique haunted trail through some of the most twisted trails of their corn field each Friday and Saturday night in October. Kids will love the jumping pad, towering goat walk, kiddy maze, tire mountain, wagon rides, corn cannons, bonfires, s’mores and much more. It really is fun for the whole family.

DAWSONVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO