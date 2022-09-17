Read full article on original website
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Harrison HS Marching Band Schedule Includes Regional Competitions and a Featured Spot in Disney's Magic Kingdom ParadeDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Read into the past: Atlanta’s used, vintage and rare bookshops
Metro Atlanta is a city full of readers and book lovers. Many of us have special memories tied to stores that once served our communities, like Oxford Books, Borders, and Outwrite Bookstore. While we still miss them, there are plenty of places to find that perfect read, and sometimes, that perfect memory in print. Atlanta […] The post Read into the past: Atlanta’s used, vintage and rare bookshops appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgia libraries celebrate First Amendment during Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week begins today, spotlighting current and past efforts to censor books in public libraries and schools and celebrating the first amendment rights of Americans to read those books. In Cobb County, the library system will be giving students an opportunity to explore books that are banned. Cobb County...
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
luxury-houses.net
Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles
This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia. Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?
Living in the barbeque-rich Southeastern US, it's virtually impossible to pick a single "favorite" barbeque location or outing. So instead, here's a simple Que and A about why we put Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que location among our regional favorites:
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
vanishinggeorgia.com
Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad Depot, 1888, Zebulon
The Atlanta and Hawkinsville Railroad was chartered in 1886 and, though it never reached Hawkinsville, built this depot along the way in 1888. The line was renamed the Atlanta and Florida Railway in 1893 and was sold to the Southern Railway in 1895. In recent years, the depot was beautifully...
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
The team behind a transformative project in Johns Creek said the development’s name needs to reflect the melding of people and experiences it aims to bring to the north Atlanta suburb.
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
fox5atlanta.com
103-year-old celebrates birthday with FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Sophie Lillian Green Carey has a forever song of gratitude in her heart Sunday as she's surrounded by family and friends who came together to celebrate her 103rd birthday. "Yes, September the 14th, 1919," said Carey. It's a day she knows well. Members at Antioch Baptist Church gave...
traveltasteandtour.com
Dawsonville, GA
Less than 60 miles north of Atlanta you will find the charming city of Dawsonville, Georgia. Among other attractions, Dawsonville is known for being home to the Amicalola Falls, the tallest cascading waterfall in Georgia and third tallest east of the Mississippi River. Fall is a fantastic time to visit the area, as many of the local farms are open seasonally. Burt’s Pumpkin Farm opens September 1st celebrating their 50th anniversary. in business this year when they open on September 1st Famous for their family hayrides, incredible made from scratch pumpkin rolls and lots of other goodies available at their Country Store. A few miles from Burt’s sits Fausett Farms, which you may recognize as it is one of the top-10 most “Instagrammed” spots in Georgia! The farm opens in mid-September and features over 1 million sunflowers planted across 30 acres. Another family favorite is Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. For those seeking a thrill, Uncle Shuck’s offers a unique haunted trail through some of the most twisted trails of their corn field each Friday and Saturday night in October. Kids will love the jumping pad, towering goat walk, kiddy maze, tire mountain, wagon rides, corn cannons, bonfires, s’mores and much more. It really is fun for the whole family.
Essence
This Black Woman Chef Is Behind Delta Air Line's New Southern-Inspired In-Flight Menu
Short rib and sweet potatoes anyone? James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey is helping travelers flying out of the ATL eat well 30,000 feet in the sky. If you’re someone who flies out of Atlanta often and prefers to book your air travel through Delta Air Lines, you’ll be excited to learn that they’ve rolled out a new in-flight menu crafted by a Black woman. With talk of short rib and sweet potatoes on that menu, this isn’t the usual uninspired food people find on flights.
Talking With Tami
Five Things I Liked On The Menu At Bubba’s 33 In Buford, Ga
I seen this new restaurant in my area being built about a year ago. I would drive by daily checking out the progression of it. Everyone in my area was anticipating it’s opening and finally I can say, “yay I got to try it!” It’s called, Bubba’s 33 and it’s located in Buford, Ga right down the street from where I live. It’s a family friendly dining spot. I like it because if was giving me retro Mel’s diner vibes but just a bit more upbeat. Great place to kick back after work and want to grab something quick to eat and maybe catch a game. Its equipped with a full size bar with tons of flat screen tvs. You will see lots of nostalgic memorabilia hanging inside.
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
Principal addresses threat made at Brookwood High in letter to parents
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The principal of Brookwood High School, in Snellville, is addressing parents Monday after a threat was written on one of the school's restroom walls. In a letter to Brookwood High families, Principal Brett Savage said administrators were made aware of the threat late Monday morning. "Once...
nationalblackguide.com
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County denies bid to expand cricket fields
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — In a unanimous decision Sept. 16, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners denied pending requests to expand The Fields at Keith Bridge, an outdoor facility just south of Millwood Road. Commissioners voted down the proposal 5-0 after hearing from local homeowners in the area and...
