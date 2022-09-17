Woman takes plea deal in death of her sister-in-law

A Nash County woman on Thursday entered conditional pleas to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and to concealment of death in the case of a family member who went missing in 2004 and whose body was found nearly two years and 11 months ago in a shallow grave southwest of Spring Hope.

Kimberly Kay Hancock, 52, in an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office to serve time in state prison, entered Alford pleas in connection with the death of her sister-in-law Deborah Elaine Deans, Nash County Superior Court records said.

An Alford plea generally means a person charged with a crime can maintain innocence but is treated as guilty by the court.

The prosecution agreed not to proceed with a first-degree murder charge against Hancock, Nash County Superior Court records said.

Hancock on Thursday appeared before Judge Quentin Sumner and she was sentenced to a minimum of seven years and a maximum of nine years and five months for having aided and abetted the manslaughter, the records said.

Sumner credited Hancock with 1,058 days of time served in jail while awaiting sentencing, the records said.

Additionally, Hancock was sentenced to a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of a year and nine months for having committed concealment of a death, the records said.

Both sentences are to run consecutively; that is, following the other, the records said.

The Telegram reported on May 21, 2004, about the disappearance of Deans, 29.

Deans’ body was found on Oct. 24, 2019.

The Telegram the next day published a story based on an impromptu news conference held by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Stone at the time said that about a week before the discovery of the body, his office had started receiving information about a possible body related to the case of a missing woman in 2004.

Stone at the time said the tip came via an email sent to the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Fighting Crime seeks to alert local and area residents about accidents, incidents and troublemakers and to urge local and area residents to relay information about suspects or violations they hear about or see to law enforcement.

According to Stone at the time, detectives had started investigating the case in conjunction with the Rocky Mount Police Department, which had helped investigate the missing person case some 15 years earlier. They were not able to gather enough information to obtain a search warrant until Oct. 24, 2019, however.

The body was found in a wooded area behind two adjacent trailers between 1402 and 1889 Wiley Road. The body was found wrapped in debris as described by the tipster.

Stone at the time said the way this information was received demonstrated the importance of community input in solving crimes, especially cold cases.

A Nash County grand jury on June 8, 2020, handed down an indictment of murder against Hancock.

Generally, voluntary manslaughter occurs when the offender had no prior intent to kill and when the circumstances having led up to the slaying would have caused a reasonable person to become emotionally or mentally disturbed.

According to Nash County Superior Court records, Hancock on Thursday was ordered to pay $12,831, with $1,800 of that amount to be in the form of restitution and the rest to be for judicial system-related costs.

The records said all money owed is to be collected as a civil judgment.

The records included a list of prior convictions against Hancock, more commonly known as a rap sheet.

The records said Hancock was convicted in 1990 in Nash County for voluntary manslaughter.

The Spring Hope Enterprise reported that the conviction resulted from her having shot her father in the face with a .25-caliber pistol while he slept on the family sofa.

The Enterprise reported she received a six-year suspended sentence because her father had been abusive.

Nash County Superior Court records also said Hancock was convicted in 2012 in Nash County for resisting a public officer.

The records also said Hancock was convicted in 1999 in Edgecombe County for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The records also said Hancock was convicted in 1999 in Nash County for operating a vehicle without insurance and in 1995 in Nash County for driving or allowing the operation of a motor vehicle without registration.

Hancock, who had listed an address at 1402 Wiley, remained jailed at the Nash County Detention Center, Maj. Eddie Moore of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told the Telegram via email on Thursday.

In the meantime, there is another cold case, this one in Franklin County, that involves a brother of Hancock.

Roger Wade Ayscue, 40, has been missing since 2009, Maj. Jarrett Umstead, who is the major over the criminal investigations division at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, told the Telegram on Thursday.

Umstead said anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Ayscue can phone Franklin County Crime Stoppers at 919-496-7867.