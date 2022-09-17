ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash board to discuss infrastructure, public safety funding

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Nash County commissioners on Monday will be called upon to take action on agenda items affecting economic development and public safety.

The commissioners will vote to authorize a grant application for funds that will be used to help finish the roadway and sewer lines in the Middlesex Corporate Center. The board also will take a vote on budget amendments for the acceptance of grant funds targeted primarily for the county’s law enforcement and firefighting agencies.

Regarding a state Department of Transportation’s $400,000 economic development grant for the industrial park, Patsy McGhee, assistant to the county manager, informed the board that completing the roadway and sewer lines at the industrial park will cost an estimated $2.7 million. She noted the county has received a grant and applied for others to fund the expansion project.

“Golden LEAF has committed $500,000 for sewer improvements. We have also applied for $1,681,230 for sewer and road improvements from the (state) Department of Commerce Industrial Development Fund,” McGhee said. “We will apply for the maximum of $400,000 in Economic Development Program funds. The remainder of the project would likely be funded with county funds.”

The board will be presented with a $774,000 grant project budget ordinance for its approval. Nash County Finance Director Donna Wood said the funds are from the state Office of State Budget and Management General Fund and listed in the 2022 Appropriations Act.

“The funds are for various directed grants including the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, with pass-through amounts approved for Nash County’s volunteer fire departments, Rocky Mount-Wilson Airport and designated local nonprofits,” she said.

The sheriff’s office is receiving $150,000 and the 15 fire departments in the county will evenly divide $300,000. The Rocky Mount-Wilson Airport and the Strategic Twin County Education Partnership are both receiving $100,000. The City of Refuge nonprofit organization is receiving $50,000. Ripe Revival is receiving $75,000 in funding.

“The sheriff’s office plans to use the funds to assist with the purchase of a BearCat to be used for tactical or emergency response,” Wood said.

The Lenco BearCat is an armored vehicle suitable for use by the military and law enforcement. According to the manufacturer, the BearCat is ideal for off-road and rural missions, seats 10 to 12 officers and has the capability to safely extract injured victims or personnel.

Another item on the agenda will be of interest to fireworks fans. The Nash County Fire Marshal’s Office has received a permit application for a fireworks show in Spring Hope on Oct. 1, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Spring Hope Pumpkin Festival.

Insurance regulations require the fire marshal’s office to get approval from the board before granting an operational permit. The applicant is Kevin Wetzel of Wetzel Pyrotechnics.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Fire Marshal#Appropri
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
