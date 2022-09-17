Man convicted of attacking woman, stealing car

A Wilson man was found guilty Wednesday on four felony charges by an Edgecombe County Superior Court jury.

Terry Austin-Pitt, 21, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 136 months and a maximum of 198 months after being found guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest.

The jury also found an aggravating factor to be true due to the age and physical condition of the victim.

According to published reports, Austin-Pitt attacked a 75-year-old woman in broad daylight outside the Edgecombe County Memorial Library in Tarboro. Austin-Pitt stole her car and drove away before being apprehended later that same day just outside Princeville.

Austin-Pitt had physically removed the victim from her car and left her lying injured in the parking lot.

He was arrested after Tarboro Police Officer Kenny Womack saw a vehicle driving erratically on Main Street in downtown Tarboro. Womack tried to halt the driver, but he refused to pull over. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it struck the railroad embankment at the junction of U.S. 64 Alternate and N.C. 33, Tarboro Police Chief Jesse Webb said at the time.

Austin-Pitt tried to run from the scene but was immediately taken into custody.

As officers tried to identify the owner of the vehicle, other officers responded to a call to go to the library about a report of an assault, Webb said.

Police learned the elderly woman had been getting into her vehicle in the library parking lot when a young man approached and struck her several times in the face with a blunt object, Webb said.