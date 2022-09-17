ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s hard to go down’: Jordan Clarkson vocal on harsh reality for Jazz after Donovan Mitchell trade

The Utah Jazz are entering a rebuild after trading both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, a harsh reality that Jordan Clarkson may find hard to accept if he stays with the team. Clarkson admitted as much in his recent interview with Complex, emphasizing that he wants to win and continue playing at the same high […] The post ‘It’s hard to go down’: Jordan Clarkson vocal on harsh reality for Jazz after Donovan Mitchell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
