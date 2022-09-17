The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. ( WDHN ) — It was homecoming night in the City of Progress as Enterprise hosts Rehobeth.

These two schools have never faced off on the gridiron despite both schools being open for over 75 seasons.

Wildcats win the first-ever matchup between the two schools 59-6 over Rehobeth.

