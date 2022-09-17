The Fayette County Family YMCA will host its 15th anniversary event on Sat. Oct. 15 from 12-5 p.m. The YMCA is located at 100 Civic Drive in Washington C.H. Doug Saunders has been the CEO of the Fayette County Family YMCA for 15 years and with the YMCA for a total of 38 years. He recently spoke with the Record-Herald about the various activities at the event.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO