Record-Herald
‘Great turnout’ at festival
The local community celebrated the annual Scarecrow Festival over the weekend in downtown Washington Court House and turnout exceeded expectations. The Scarecrow Festival is by far one of the most anticipated events of the year for our community. “The response to the Scarecrow Festival from our community was wonderful. I...
Record-Herald
More scenes from the Scarecrow Festival
Cream Camino, an alternative rock band based out of Columbus, Ohio, opened for Orianthi on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at the Scarecrow Festival. The Washington Court House Cheerleaders cheer on the racers as they pass for motivation. Female winners of the 10k. (l-r); Stefan Roberts (1st place), , Monica Holmback...
Record-Herald
WCHCS celebrates ‘Ag Day’
The Washington Court House City School District held its inaugural Agriculture Day on Friday, Sept. 16. All students in the district were able to access the area and take part in the festivities. At a designated area near Washington Middle School, students had the opportunity to interact with farm animals,...
Record-Herald
Local YMCA to celebrate 15 years
The Fayette County Family YMCA will host its 15th anniversary event on Sat. Oct. 15 from 12-5 p.m. The YMCA is located at 100 Civic Drive in Washington C.H. Doug Saunders has been the CEO of the Fayette County Family YMCA for 15 years and with the YMCA for a total of 38 years. He recently spoke with the Record-Herald about the various activities at the event.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Golden Corral Reopens with New Updates
CHILLICOTHE – A fun place to eat has been closed since September 6, and now after renovations, it has reopened. A ribbon cutting occurred this morning for reopening the restaurant for business. The location is offering new updates. Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that...
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
Chillicothe considering ordinance that some say targets homeless
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe is looking to stop allowing anyone to camp or sleep overnight on city property. City Council removed the mention of homelessness from a proposed ordinance, but that didn't stop those in attendance from bringing it up. For Rosie Darling speaking at Monday...
Record-Herald
Fall season products at final 2022 Wednesday market
Fall season products highlight the final 2022 Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market today. A large variety of pumpkins will be available as well as a large assortment of mums and asters. Local ground beef, brats, maple syrup, seasonal produce, baked goods and fine hand crocheted baby essentials are being offered this week.
Times Gazette
Wilkin honors Clinton Co. man
State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) presented Robert Elroy Grim with a letter of commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives. This recognition is for Grim’s induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. “It was an absolute privilege to meet Mr. Grim and recognize him for his many...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
Record-Herald
Adena adds four new providers
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of four health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice provider are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to...
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Mountain Heritage Fall Festival in Ross County
ROSS – Are you looking for a good ole fun fest without the lights and carnival-type feel? You may want to pack the kids up and head down to Tar Hollow State Park tomorrow. Dressing up in an old-time Appalachian appearance is strongly encouraged. Starting on Friday Tar Hollow...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 15 people
WILMINGTON — A local man was indicted with third-degree felony (F3) domestic violence (DV), with court papers showing he has five prior convictions for that offense. Kenneth Ray Kier, 55, of Wilmington allegedly assaulted a family member in mid-June by allegedly grabbing them by the throat and slamming them into a brick wall and then through a doorway.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro has new pay scales
Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
