Ironton Tribune
Last days of summer (WITH GALLERY)
Season’s last events draw crowds to Ashland, Coal Grove. Today is the first day of fall and the summer came to a close with two festivals bringing people out in our region over the past weekend. In Ashland, the city celebrated Poage Landing Days, with the three-day festival hosting...
Ironton Tribune
Path to the murals
Artists donate time to paint around Moulten’s Field. Over the weekend, a group of volunteers created new murals to brighten up the path for Saturday’s 5K Ironton River Run. The Third and Center group, which puts on the run, put out a call for volunteers to help put...
Wine Social to raise funds for 535
535 Second Street has been a part of the Portsmouth park family for two years now, after a major renovation by Main Street Portsmouth, with the help of many stakeholders, most notably the Scioto Foundation. The park boasts a water feature, raised garden beds, beautiful lighting, hanging baskets, a bar,...
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1
WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1. Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.
Portsmouth Times
International Fest closes another year
The Annual St. Mary International Festival provided treat for locals over the weekend, with foods, entertainment, and more. The event welcomed cooperative weather all weekend, with events scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of guests in attendance, local volunteer and area professional Gina Chabot was present. Chabot was pleased by the...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Problem property torn down
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vacant properties have long been magnets for crime and a nuisance for neighbors. But there is one less problem property in Huntington. The former YWCA building in the 600 block of 5th Avenue was recently torn down. In its former glory, the YWCA building served the...
Ironton Tribune
Heather Jackson
Heather Ann Jackson, 46, of Ironton, died, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Golden Corral Reopens with New Updates
CHILLICOTHE – A fun place to eat has been closed since September 6, and now after renovations, it has reopened. A ribbon cutting occurred this morning for reopening the restaurant for business. The location is offering new updates. Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that...
Ironton Tribune
Ring on the River set for Oct. 9
ROME TOWNSHIP — Farmers from across the county, state and region will be competing and showing their cattle at a new event next month, organized by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau. Lawrence County Ring on the River, a market feeder and prospect heifer show, will take place at the...
WSAZ
Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
Ironton Tribune
OUS to have first annual Family Day
Ohio University Southern will have its first annual Family Day 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The family-friendly event is free and open to all OU students and families, current and previous employees and alumni for a day of relaxing fun. Family Day will feature activities...
WOUB
Pawpaw Festival sees large crowds and traffic accidents in 24th year
ALBANY, Ohio (WOUB) – Fans of the pawpaw united this weekend in Albany to celebrate the eponymous fruit at the 24th annual Pawpaw Festival. Amid the music and fruit-themed revelry, tragedy struck when several vehicular accidents occurred on U.S. Route 50 by Lake Snowden on Saturday afternoon. Heavy traffic...
ashlandbeacon.com
South Shore Heritage Quilt Festival This Weekend
If you're down in Greenup County next week, be sure to check out the Heritage Quilt Festival that will be happening from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25 at the South Shore Rotary Park, located at 69 Narco Drive in South Shore. They will be having live music, tractor displays, hayrides, barrel train rides, food and craft vendors, kids inflatables, a talent show and a quilt show.
Ironton Tribune
Patriot Friends to host annual Gun Bash
PORTSMOUTH — Patriots Friends of NRA will be hosting their Annual Fall Gun Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post #471 in Portsmouth. The Gun Bash event will feature a catered dinner, games, raffles and more. This year’s event as previous years offers prizes. Patriots...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
Each year, the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, located just over the border of southeastern Ohio, celebrates its claim to fame: Mothman. In 1966 and 1967, multiple people in the Point Pleasant area reported seeing a towering humanoid resembling a bird with glowing red eyes. In the years that followed, Mothman became an unlikely mascot of the small West Virginia town and a point of fascination for the rest of the world.
Ironton Tribune
Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title
FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back. Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season. Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
Ironton Tribune
LEDC gets grant to help in recovery
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has gotten a $500,000 grant to help those in treatment for substance use disorders get back into the workforce. It was announced last week that the LEDC’s grant proposal “Partners for Success: Supporting Growth from Recovery to Careers” was funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Police: Decomposed body found in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Point Pleasant are investigating after a body was found in a building of the old Point Pleasant River Museum. According to Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith, officers responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, regarding a report of a body found on Main […]
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
