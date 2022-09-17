Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Last days of summer (WITH GALLERY)
Season’s last events draw crowds to Ashland, Coal Grove. Today is the first day of fall and the summer came to a close with two festivals bringing people out in our region over the past weekend. In Ashland, the city celebrated Poage Landing Days, with the three-day festival hosting...
Ironton Tribune
OUS to have first annual Family Day
Ohio University Southern will have its first annual Family Day 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The family-friendly event is free and open to all OU students and families, current and previous employees and alumni for a day of relaxing fun. Family Day will feature activities...
Portsmouth Times
International Fest closes another year
The Annual St. Mary International Festival provided treat for locals over the weekend, with foods, entertainment, and more. The event welcomed cooperative weather all weekend, with events scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of guests in attendance, local volunteer and area professional Gina Chabot was present. Chabot was pleased by the...
Bentonville Festival Royalty
Not shown: 0-3 Month Old Boys: Winner- Beckham Newland 4-6 Month Old Girls: Winner- Remington Grace 4-6 Month
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1
WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1. Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.
WOUB
Pawpaw Festival sees large crowds and traffic accidents in 24th year
ALBANY, Ohio (WOUB) – Fans of the pawpaw united this weekend in Albany to celebrate the eponymous fruit at the 24th annual Pawpaw Festival. Amid the music and fruit-themed revelry, tragedy struck when several vehicular accidents occurred on U.S. Route 50 by Lake Snowden on Saturday afternoon. Heavy traffic...
West Virginia small towns named among best to visit for Halloween
Two neighboring small cities in West Virginia have made Trips to Discover's list of best small towns to visit for Halloween.
Ironton Tribune
Heather Jackson
Heather Ann Jackson, 46, of Ironton, died, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironton Tribune
Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title
FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back. Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season. Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The...
Ironton Tribune
Ring on the River set for Oct. 9
ROME TOWNSHIP — Farmers from across the county, state and region will be competing and showing their cattle at a new event next month, organized by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau. Lawrence County Ring on the River, a market feeder and prospect heifer show, will take place at the...
WSAZ
New store opens at the Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A new store opened its doors at the Huntington Mall. The new store called Rose & Remington opened on Saturday. It’s located near the child’s play area and directly next to Hollister Co. In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle...
Pirates fall late to Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG — Connor Estep’s foot did all it could for the Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Unfortunately for the host Pirates, it wasn’t enough —especially late —against Cade Wolford’s legs or Jacob Winters’ arm. As a result, the Jackson Ironmen erased a 9-0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ironton Tribune
Gladys Grove
Gladys Marcine Dillon Grove, 98, died Sept. 16, 2022. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the...
WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
Ironton Tribune
Patriot Friends to host annual Gun Bash
PORTSMOUTH — Patriots Friends of NRA will be hosting their Annual Fall Gun Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post #471 in Portsmouth. The Gun Bash event will feature a catered dinner, games, raffles and more. This year’s event as previous years offers prizes. Patriots...
Ironton Tribune
Property transfers
• Charles Bartrum to Chris Rudmann, Elizabeth, $1,000. • Dallas McCoy to Danny Joe Morgan, Ironton, $8,000. • Randall D. Bazell and Ashlee Bazell to Patrick K. Stahl, Coal Grove, $25,000. • Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Camron Lee Rummel, Chesapeake, $199,000. • Carla Jean Pierce, Michael D. Holderby,...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets get 5-set win over Lady Musketeers
COAL GROVE — Start right, finish happy. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began this week of volleyball with a win over the Greenup County Lady Musketeers on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets took a 5-set win over the Lady Musketeers in a non-conference game, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-9 in the tiebreaker.
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Problem property torn down
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vacant properties have long been magnets for crime and a nuisance for neighbors. But there is one less problem property in Huntington. The former YWCA building in the 600 block of 5th Avenue was recently torn down. In its former glory, the YWCA building served the...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
Comments / 0