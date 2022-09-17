Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Last days of summer (WITH GALLERY)
Season’s last events draw crowds to Ashland, Coal Grove. Today is the first day of fall and the summer came to a close with two festivals bringing people out in our region over the past weekend. In Ashland, the city celebrated Poage Landing Days, with the three-day festival hosting...
Ironton Tribune
OUS to have first annual Family Day
Ohio University Southern will have its first annual Family Day 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The family-friendly event is free and open to all OU students and families, current and previous employees and alumni for a day of relaxing fun. Family Day will feature activities...
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1
WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1. Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.
Ironton Tribune
Path to the murals
Artists donate time to paint around Moulten’s Field. Over the weekend, a group of volunteers created new murals to brighten up the path for Saturday’s 5K Ironton River Run. The Third and Center group, which puts on the run, put out a call for volunteers to help put...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironton Tribune
Patriot Friends to host annual Gun Bash
PORTSMOUTH — Patriots Friends of NRA will be hosting their Annual Fall Gun Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post #471 in Portsmouth. The Gun Bash event will feature a catered dinner, games, raffles and more. This year’s event as previous years offers prizes. Patriots...
Ironton Tribune
Ring on the River set for Oct. 9
ROME TOWNSHIP — Farmers from across the county, state and region will be competing and showing their cattle at a new event next month, organized by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau. Lawrence County Ring on the River, a market feeder and prospect heifer show, will take place at the...
Ironton Tribune
Heather Jackson
Heather Ann Jackson, 46, of Ironton, died, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral...
Ironton Tribune
ACTC announces Adult Literacy Week
ASHLAND, KENTUCKY – Dr. Larry Ferguson, President/CEO of Ashland Community and Technical College recently signed a proclamation declaring September 19-23 as Adult Literacy Week at ACTC. ACTC celebrates Adult Education and Family Literacy Week as a proud participant in the national Educate and Elevate Campaign, which helps citizens learn...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Creating a path forward
A concern we so often hear from employers in the region is the difficulty they have finding people to hire for their businesses. And the effects of the addiction epidemic on the region plays a large part in this, with many stating that it has hindered the search for workers.
Ironton Tribune
Property transfers
• Charles Bartrum to Chris Rudmann, Elizabeth, $1,000. • Dallas McCoy to Danny Joe Morgan, Ironton, $8,000. • Randall D. Bazell and Ashlee Bazell to Patrick K. Stahl, Coal Grove, $25,000. • Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Camron Lee Rummel, Chesapeake, $199,000. • Carla Jean Pierce, Michael D. Holderby,...
Ironton Tribune
CareSource and UnitedHealthcare support Southeast Ohio Foodbank
LOGAN – A collaboration between CareSource and UnitedHealthcare, two Ohio Medicaid managed care organizations, will support the SE Ohio Foodbank as demand for food assistance rises. The $100,000 donation will provide emergency food support through direct distributions in Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia and Washington counties. Record low inventory forced the...
Ironton Tribune
Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title
FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back. Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season. Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets get 5-set win over Lady Musketeers
COAL GROVE — Start right, finish happy. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began this week of volleyball with a win over the Greenup County Lady Musketeers on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets took a 5-set win over the Lady Musketeers in a non-conference game, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-9 in the tiebreaker.
Comments / 0