Ironton Tribune
Last days of summer (WITH GALLERY)
Season’s last events draw crowds to Ashland, Coal Grove. Today is the first day of fall and the summer came to a close with two festivals bringing people out in our region over the past weekend. In Ashland, the city celebrated Poage Landing Days, with the three-day festival hosting...
Portsmouth Times
International Fest closes another year
The Annual St. Mary International Festival provided treat for locals over the weekend, with foods, entertainment, and more. The event welcomed cooperative weather all weekend, with events scheduled Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Of guests in attendance, local volunteer and area professional Gina Chabot was present. Chabot was pleased by the...
Ironton Tribune
Path to the murals
Artists donate time to paint around Moulten’s Field. Over the weekend, a group of volunteers created new murals to brighten up the path for Saturday’s 5K Ironton River Run. The Third and Center group, which puts on the run, put out a call for volunteers to help put...
Ironton Tribune
OUS to have first annual Family Day
Ohio University Southern will have its first annual Family Day 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The family-friendly event is free and open to all OU students and families, current and previous employees and alumni for a day of relaxing fun. Family Day will feature activities...
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1
WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1. Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.
wklw.com
Apple Day Pageant Info 2022
* Apple Day Pageant Applications for the Apple Baby Boy & Girl as well as Mini Prince & Princess, Prince & Princess, Little Miss Apple Blossom and Preteen Miss Apple Blossom can be picked up and dropped off at Paintsville Elementary School. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, September 23 at 4:00 PM. All pageants will be Sunday, September 25, beginning at 2:00 PM at Paintsville High School Gymnasium.
Ironton Tribune
Heather Jackson
Heather Ann Jackson, 46, of Ironton, died, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. Memorial service will be noon Saturday at Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral...
ashlandbeacon.com
South Shore Heritage Quilt Festival This Weekend
If you're down in Greenup County next week, be sure to check out the Heritage Quilt Festival that will be happening from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25 at the South Shore Rotary Park, located at 69 Narco Drive in South Shore. They will be having live music, tractor displays, hayrides, barrel train rides, food and craft vendors, kids inflatables, a talent show and a quilt show.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
Ironton Tribune
Patriot Friends to host annual Gun Bash
PORTSMOUTH — Patriots Friends of NRA will be hosting their Annual Fall Gun Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post #471 in Portsmouth. The Gun Bash event will feature a catered dinner, games, raffles and more. This year’s event as previous years offers prizes. Patriots...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE LIBRARY BOARD WON’T SAY: HELLO DOLLY!
SPECIAL LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: Discussion on Hiring and Dolly Parton Imagination Library…. On Monday September 19, 2022 the Lawrence County Public Library Board of Directors had a Special Meeting at 5PM. The Library Board did not meet at the Regular Monthly Meeting on September 12, 2022, the meeting was cancelled and rescheduled for today by President John Osborne. Those attending were President John Osborne, Vice President Susie Chambers, Secretary Scott Osborn and Board Member Marc Lester. Others in attendance were LCPL Director Carlie Pelfrey, Caleb Farley and Deena Meade employees of the LCPLKY (Lawrence County Public Library KY) Absent was Kim Burchett, Treasurer.
Ironton Tribune
Ring on the River set for Oct. 9
ROME TOWNSHIP — Farmers from across the county, state and region will be competing and showing their cattle at a new event next month, organized by the Lawrence County Farm Bureau. Lawrence County Ring on the River, a market feeder and prospect heifer show, will take place at the...
Ironton Tribune
ACTC announces Adult Literacy Week
ASHLAND, KENTUCKY – Dr. Larry Ferguson, President/CEO of Ashland Community and Technical College recently signed a proclamation declaring September 19-23 as Adult Literacy Week at ACTC. ACTC celebrates Adult Education and Family Literacy Week as a proud participant in the national Educate and Elevate Campaign, which helps citizens learn...
Ironton Tribune
Property transfers
• Charles Bartrum to Chris Rudmann, Elizabeth, $1,000. • Dallas McCoy to Danny Joe Morgan, Ironton, $8,000. • Randall D. Bazell and Ashlee Bazell to Patrick K. Stahl, Coal Grove, $25,000. • Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Camron Lee Rummel, Chesapeake, $199,000. • Carla Jean Pierce, Michael D. Holderby,...
WSAZ
Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
Each year, the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, located just over the border of southeastern Ohio, celebrates its claim to fame: Mothman. In 1966 and 1967, multiple people in the Point Pleasant area reported seeing a towering humanoid resembling a bird with glowing red eyes. In the years that followed, Mothman became an unlikely mascot of the small West Virginia town and a point of fascination for the rest of the world.
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear talks infrastructure projects in Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed the heaviness of the June police shooting in Allen and the late July flooding as he opened remarks Monday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. However, the Governor did say it was nice to be back at the MAC with better...
Ironton Tribune
LEDC gets grant to help in recovery
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has gotten a $500,000 grant to help those in treatment for substance use disorders get back into the workforce. It was announced last week that the LEDC’s grant proposal “Partners for Success: Supporting Growth from Recovery to Careers” was funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Ironton Tribune
Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title
FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back. Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season. Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The...
WSAZ
New store opens at the Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A new store opened its doors at the Huntington Mall. The new store called Rose & Remington opened on Saturday. It’s located near the child’s play area and directly next to Hollister Co. In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle...
