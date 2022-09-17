Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Holmen volley keeps rolling with 3-set sweep over Onalaska
Holmen’s Izzy Jahr had six kills on the night as the Vikings improved to 6-1 in conference play with a three-set sweep over Onalaska. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Logan volleyball sweeps Sparta
The Logan volleyball team defeated Sparta on Tuesday night in straight sets. Jazzy Davis led the way for the Rangers with 10 kills on the night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Holmen boys soccer hands Onalaska their first MVC loss of the season
Holmen boys soccer hosted Onalaska in a battle of the top MVC teams. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Kole Keppel wins latest Play of the Week
The Aquinas Blugolds have started the high school football season with a 5-0 record, thanks in part to an 81-yard pick six last Friday night from the Blugolds’ Kole Keppel, as Aquinas kept rolling with a win over Black River Falls. Thanks to everyone who voted!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Central boys soccer stay undefeated in MVC play with 4-0 win over West Salem
La Crosse Central boys soccer hosted West Salem in a battle of MVC foes. La Crosse Central got the win 4-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt clue #2
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the second clue in this year’s medallion hunt:. “Parks, bridges, bushes and trees are where it’s been stashed,. Many challenging memories and inklings of the past;. High and low, but never hidden underground,. Pay close attention around to where play is...
news8000.com
Battle begins for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ competition
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The battle begins for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’. Last week, the competition announced over 100 nominees. Products include everything from delicious foods like frozen pizzas to complex technology like a power generator. La Crosse has a couple nominees, including Spotted Cow labels.
news8000.com
Roy William Bantley
Roy W. Bantley Jr., 89, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18 surrounded by his family at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 22, 1933 in La Crosse to Roy W. and Harriet (Isenman) Bantley Sr. Roy graduated from Central High School and served with the US Army. He married Carol Ringhardt in 1958. Roy had worked for the Department of Transportation for many years, retiring in 1996. After retirement he worked at Quillin’s and Festival and volunteered at the Good Steward Resale Store. Roy was a very active member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. He enjoyed reading, going to the YMCA, playing racquetball, and walking his daughter’s dog Bear every day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
news8000.com
Audrey Caroline Harnisch
Audrey C. Harnisch, 80, of Osseo, WI, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI, while surrounded by her beloved family. Audrey was born on May 17, 1942, to Clarence and Anna Marie (Mary) Swaim at home on the family farm in Pleasantville, WI. Audrey loved growing up on the farm. She fondly recalled milking cows by hand, dressing up litters of kittens, fishing in the creek and cooking for the threshing crews.
news8000.com
James “Jim” Hansen
James “Jim” Richard Hansen, age 83 of Winona, was called to his eternal home on September 14, 2022. Jim was born on June 21, 1939 in rural Morton, MN to James and Vera (Witti) Hansen. He was united in marriage to Beverly Jones on September 3, 1961 and together they were blessed with 3 children. Jim attended South Dakota State University and Mankato State University before he and the family made their home in Winona, MN. He spent 26 years employed at Watkins and later Hiawatha Valley Mental Health before retiring.
Onalaska student one of only handful in the world to get perfect score on AP Government and Politics exam, district says
Daniel Yao got a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics exam. Globally, the School District of Onalaska said, Daniel is one of only 21 students to achieve a perfect score.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news8000.com
Richard Lee Staszewski
Richard Lee Staszewski, 76, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Waukesha, WI to Ervin and Elaine (Lueders) Staszewski. Rick graduated from Trempealeau High School. He then served in the U.S. Army. He returned to Wisconsin and started working at Trane Co. in computer services. He graduated from UW-L with a Bachelor of Science. He then worked for La Crosse County in computer services before retiring. Rick was a Harley – Davidson enthusiast. He also had an interest in photography. He loved spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
WEAU-TV 13
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Logan High School’s homecoming was canceled Saturday hours before it was supposed to take place due to a threat. In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, said the the school received the threat Friday night. He called it “unsubstantiated,” but decided to cancel the dance to be safe.
news8000.com
Janis Mae Deml
Janis Mae Deml, 92, of Onalaska, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Onalaska Care Center. Janis was born in La Crosse on May 25, 1930, to Edwin and Christine (Hess) Erickson. She attended La Crosse schools and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. On February 14, 1948, she married Richard “Dick” Deml at Holy Trinity parish in La Crosse. Janis worked as a designer for several floral shops including La Crosse Floral.
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
wizmnews.com
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
Eau Claire Police identify homicide victim killed Saturday
Police identified the Altoona resident killed in an apparent homicide Saturday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Eau Claire County Sheriff who died unexpectedly
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. According to a Facebook post from Eau Claire County, Gov. Tony Evers authorized flags to be lowered at half-staff Tuesday. Sheriff Cramer died unexpectedly September 13. Chippewa Valley Cremation...
Comments / 0