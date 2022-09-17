ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

hfchronicle.com

Kathleen Daly named next executive director of the Cancer Support Center

Kathleen Daly has been named the new executive director of the Cancer Support Center. Daly succeeds Sue Armato who stepped down from the position after nine years in the top position. Kathleen Daly is the new executive director of the Cancer Support Center. (Provided photo) The Cancer Support Center board...
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood marks completion of water supply project

Trevor DeHart, assistant project manager at Burns & McDonnell, left, helps Mayor Rich Hofeld, center, and village manager Napoleon Haney, right, cut the ribbon into smaller pieces after the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 20, to mark the completion of Homewood's water source project. The village is now getting Lake Michigan water from Hammond via Chicago Heights after 40 years of buying water from Chicago via Harvey. Burns & McDonnell was the engineering firm that designed and oversaw the construction of new water infrastructure for the project. (Nick Ulanowski/H-F Chroncile . . .
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Local artists sold their work at the Park Forest Art Fair

The Park Forest Art Fair drew 58 artists over the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Kate Pattinson, the event organizer and executive director of Tallgrass Art Gallery. The artisans were both local and from out of town, and they included a Homewood crafter who...
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Recyclepalooza is Oct. 8 in Flossmoor

Collect your recyclables for Recyclepalooza from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Village of Flossmoor Green Commission, the HF Area Green Committee, the H-F Chronicle, the Homewood and Flossmoor Libraries and Homewood Disposal are sponsoring the event at Parker Junior High. A volunteer throws a vacuum into...
FLOSSMOOR, IL

