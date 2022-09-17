Trevor DeHart, assistant project manager at Burns & McDonnell, left, helps Mayor Rich Hofeld, center, and village manager Napoleon Haney, right, cut the ribbon into smaller pieces after the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 20, to mark the completion of Homewood's water source project. The village is now getting Lake Michigan water from Hammond via Chicago Heights after 40 years of buying water from Chicago via Harvey. Burns & McDonnell was the engineering firm that designed and oversaw the construction of new water infrastructure for the project. (Nick Ulanowski/H-F Chroncile . . .

HOMEWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO