NHL

ENFORCER KURTIS GABRIEL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT AGE 29

Kurtis Gabriel, one of the lone remaining 'enforcers' in around the NHL, announced his retirement from pro hockey today, saying his body just cannot continue to play. Gabriel writes, "This is definitely not an easy decision, but I feel like I need to listen to my body, my heart, and my mind, and they are telling me it is time to retire from playing professional hockey."
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS

The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT

The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
BRAD MARCHAND SAYS SOME NHL TEAMS ARE SETTING THEIR CAPTAINS UP FOR FAILURE

When Brad Marchand speaks, you can be almost sure he's going to say something that not everyone agrees with. We have another example of that from an interview Thursday where Marchand told reporters he believes some NHL teams are naming captains that are too young. "It's almost unfair to be...
P.K. SUBBAN REPORTEDLY HAD ONLY THESE TWO TEAMS ON HIS LIST

P.K. Subban retired his career today after 13 NHL seasons across the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year old reportedly wanted to play this season, but the right deal never came before him. According to Patrick Lortie, Subban potentially had two teams and two teams...
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS

Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
NIKITA SOSHNIKOV RETURNING TO THE NHL AFTER THREE SEASONS IN RUSSIA

After spending the last three seasons in the KHL, former Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues forward Nikita Soshnikov is returning to the NHL. On Wednesday, the New York Islanders announced that they've signed Soshnikov to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2022-23 season worth $750,000. Soshnikov, 28, split...
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON

The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS UNVEIL FIRST EVER JERSEY ADVERTISEMENT

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today their jersey sponsorships will belong to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in the form of their simplistic 'MILK' logo:. So, if the Leafs do in fact snap their soon-to-be 19-year long playoff winless streak, they will do it with MILK displayed on their chests. Pretty hardcore, I cannot even lie.
NHL INSIDER OFFERS LESS THAN IDEAL UPDATE ON RASMUS SANDIN

Toronto's 22-year old defenseman Rasmus Sandin is due for a new contract, and the fact that the two sides do not have a deal done is disconcerting to Leafs' faithful. After all, training camp is right around the corner, and the Maple Leafs have negative cap space to make any sort of deal with the young Swede.
SENATORS MAKE AN ADDITION TO THEIR LEADERSHIP GROUP

The Ottawa Senators will head into the 2022-23 season with a new face among their leadership group. On Monday, the team announced that veteran forward Claude Giroux will be an assistant captain, joining Thomas Chabot, who is also an assistant and Brady Tkachuk, who is captain. Giroux is no stranger...
FLAMES SIGN RFA FORWARD ADAM RUZICKA TO A MULTI-YEAR DEAL

Training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway today and tomorrow. Heading into Wednesday, there were still seven RFA's still unsigned, but that number has now dropped to six. The Calgary Flames announced that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500...
ARIZONA COYOTES TO OFFER OPENING NIGHT ATTENDEES UNIQUE PARTY FAVOR

The Arizona Coyotes are playing 2022-23 in a college stadium, roughly one-third the size of the average NHL arena. So, they absolutely must get creative in turning this transition phase into something long-lasting. A series of gimmicks and PR-wins is a good start, but ultimately it starts and ends with icing a digestible product for their fans.
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP

Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND SHARES AN UNFORTUNATE UPDATE ON MIKE SMITH'S STATUS

It was reported in early-July by TSN's Darren Dreger that the Edmonton Oilers would likely be placing goaltender Mike Smith on long-term injured reserve due to the injuries he dealt with during last season. On Wednesday as training camps opened up, Oilers General Manager Ken Holland told reporters that Mike...
SLOVAK LEAGUE'S TOP SCORER HAS KHL CONTRACT TERMINATED AFTER EARLIER CANCELLING AHL DEAL

Samuel Bucek's gamble on himself has not paid off. Bucek, who was the Slovak league's top scorer last season, recently cancelled a contract he had signed with the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate for 2022-23 in order to sign in the KHL. It has now been revealed that after just six games with Nizhnekamsk Neftekhimik, Bucek has been let go by the team.
ZDENO CHARA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT AS A MEMBER OF THE BOSTON BRUINS

The Big Z has announced his retirement. Zdeno Chara took to his Instagram account Tuesday to announce he is done playing professional hockey after a career that spanned a quarter-century. He'll do it as a member of the team where he spent the bulk of his career. After 25 seasons...
