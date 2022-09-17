Read full article on original website
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
NO TIMETABLE FOR RYAN ELLIS' RETURN AS FLYERS' INJURIES ARE ALREADY PILING UP
The Philadelphia Flyers organization is falling apart these days under the ownership of Comcast Spectacor. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be a turnaround year with incoming head coach John Tortorella, but training camp has not yet begun and the Flyers are without arguably their two best players for an extended period.
P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
P.K. SUBBAN REPORTEDLY HAD ONLY THESE TWO TEAMS ON HIS LIST
P.K. Subban retired his career today after 13 NHL seasons across the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year old reportedly wanted to play this season, but the right deal never came before him. According to Patrick Lortie, Subban potentially had two teams and two teams...
NHL INSIDER OFFERS LESS THAN IDEAL UPDATE ON RASMUS SANDIN
Toronto's 22-year old defenseman Rasmus Sandin is due for a new contract, and the fact that the two sides do not have a deal done is disconcerting to Leafs' faithful. After all, training camp is right around the corner, and the Maple Leafs have negative cap space to make any sort of deal with the young Swede.
ENFORCER KURTIS GABRIEL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT AGE 29
Kurtis Gabriel, one of the lone remaining 'enforcers' in around the NHL, announced his retirement from pro hockey today, saying his body just cannot continue to play. Gabriel writes, "This is definitely not an easy decision, but I feel like I need to listen to my body, my heart, and my mind, and they are telling me it is time to retire from playing professional hockey."
BETONLINE RELEASES ODDS ON WHO WILL BE THE FIRST COACH FIRED THIS SEASON
The 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with puck drop on the opening game of the new campaign coming on October 7th when the Predators and Sharks play a two-game series in Czechia. As is the case every year, there will be at least a handful of coaches being...
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS
Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
FLYERS' TORTORELLA GETS ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE IN PHILLY VIA PRO TRYOUT
The Philadelphia Flyers are signing veteran center Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout, per Frank Seravalli. Anisimov, 34, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons and 771 games. Flyers head coach John Tortorella had the Russian for four seasons with the New York Rangers and is quite familiar with what the center can bring. The Flyers' center group borders on abysmal, all due respect.
NHL DOESN'T EXPECT RUSSIAN PLAYERS TO BE BARRED FROM PLAYING IN GLOBAL SERIES DESPITE PUSHBACK FROM CZECHIA GOVERNMENT
The National Hockey League is set to return to Europe for the first time since 2019 when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off in a pair of games on October 7th and 8th in Prague. Roughly a month later, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche will...
NIKITA SOSHNIKOV RETURNING TO THE NHL AFTER THREE SEASONS IN RUSSIA
After spending the last three seasons in the KHL, former Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues forward Nikita Soshnikov is returning to the NHL. On Wednesday, the New York Islanders announced that they've signed Soshnikov to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2022-23 season worth $750,000. Soshnikov, 28, split...
BRAD MARCHAND SAYS SOME NHL TEAMS ARE SETTING THEIR CAPTAINS UP FOR FAILURE
When Brad Marchand speaks, you can be almost sure he's going to say something that not everyone agrees with. We have another example of that from an interview Thursday where Marchand told reporters he believes some NHL teams are naming captains that are too young. "It's almost unfair to be...
ARIZONA COYOTES TO OFFER OPENING NIGHT ATTENDEES UNIQUE PARTY FAVOR
The Arizona Coyotes are playing 2022-23 in a college stadium, roughly one-third the size of the average NHL arena. So, they absolutely must get creative in turning this transition phase into something long-lasting. A series of gimmicks and PR-wins is a good start, but ultimately it starts and ends with icing a digestible product for their fans.
OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND SHARES AN UNFORTUNATE UPDATE ON MIKE SMITH'S STATUS
It was reported in early-July by TSN's Darren Dreger that the Edmonton Oilers would likely be placing goaltender Mike Smith on long-term injured reserve due to the injuries he dealt with during last season. On Wednesday as training camps opened up, Oilers General Manager Ken Holland told reporters that Mike...
BREAKING-NATHAN MACKINNON'S NEW CONTRACT MAKES HIM NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
The Colorado Avalanche have reportedly signed forward Nathan MacKinnon the NHL's largest active contract; an eight-year, $100.8 million ($12.6M AAV) contract. Elliotte Friedman clarified the terms, but Baugh broke the deal. MacKinnon surpasses Connor McDavid ($12.5M/year) as the NHL's highest paid player, no question thanks to the 2022 Stanley Cup...
PHOTO OF EDMONTON'S 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED ON TWITTER
It has been known for a little while now that the Edmonton Oilers will be resurrecting their Todd McFarlane uniforms for the Reverse Retro 2.0 series this season. A little more information regarding the colour scheme of the new uniform leaked a few weeks ago, but on Tuesday, Edmonton radio host Tom Gazzola leaked an image of the actual jersey on his Twitter account.
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
STARS' GM JIM NILL MAKES ANNOUNCEMENT ON STAR RFA JASON ROBERTSON
Jim Nill, GM of the Dallas Stars, announced today that restricted free agent Jason Robertson will not join the team for training camp. Robertson is the only remaining Star without a contract and is in store for a monster payday. In 128 NHL regular season games, Robertson has scored 125...
AVS SIGN POLARIZING FORWARD TO PTO
Hours after signing Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year extension, the Colorado Avalanche announced that they have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout offer (PTO). If there is any team who may be able to get Galchenyuk's career back on track, it is the Avs, who have done similar...
MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN TIMOTHY LILJEGREN TO MISS TRAINING CAMP; ENGVALL OUT FOR START OF CAMP
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to open training camp tomorrow, but they'll be doing so without defenceman Timothy Liljegren, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Johnston says that Liljegren will miss the entirety of training camp with an unspecified injury and that more information should be released tomorrow. "NEWS: Timothy...
