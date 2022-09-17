ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair

You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Teen Facing Charges After Shooting and Crash

A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.
YAKIMA, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
News Talk KIT

Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima

Three people died on Friday in Yakima after a gang related shooting and crash. Yakima Police say the violence started at a Yakima intersection when people in two cars exchanged gunfire that killed a 21-year-old woman at South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says

YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend

The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
ncwlife.com

Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary

Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool

A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Business owner indicted for selling tainted juice

YAKIMA – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing, Inc. which was also charged in the indictment. It alleges that...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
YAKIMA, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

$1 Million In Habitat Help For Washington Elk, Wildlife Country

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK FOUNDATION. In an ongoing effort to support and enhance wildlife habitat, including the restoration of landscapes charred by wildfire, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $1,064,039 of grant funding across Washington. “The Lick Creek and Silcott...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

