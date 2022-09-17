Read full article on original website
Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
Yakima Teen Facing Charges After Shooting and Crash
A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Three people died on Friday in Yakima after a gang related shooting and crash. Yakima Police say the violence started at a Yakima intersection when people in two cars exchanged gunfire that killed a 21-year-old woman at South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection...
Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says
YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
State revokes license of local doctor accused of giving out unjustified vax waivers
KITTITAS COUNTY—A Kittitas County osteopathic physician and surgeon, Anna Elperin, who was accused of signing vaccination exemptions without justification, had her license officially revoked by the DOH. In December of 2021, Elperin’s license was restricted based on charges that she gave COVID-19 vaccination exemptions without any medical justification.
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool
A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
Business owner indicted for selling tainted juice
YAKIMA – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing, Inc. which was also charged in the indictment. It alleges that...
Residents tired of living off bottled water from Yakima Training Center took matters into their own hands
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials found another 31 residents with an unhealthy amount of PFAS chemicals in their drinking water. The third and final round tested 192 water wells from July 25th to August 5th. YTC and officials are hosting an open discussion with community members at the Yakima Convention Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 29th.
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
$1 Million In Habitat Help For Washington Elk, Wildlife Country
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK FOUNDATION. In an ongoing effort to support and enhance wildlife habitat, including the restoration of landscapes charred by wildfire, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $1,064,039 of grant funding across Washington. “The Lick Creek and Silcott...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Suspect dies after being shot by Yakama Tribal Police officer west of Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting outside Toppenish Saturday. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms they responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Fort Road shortly before 5pm Saturday. YCSO says a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer was involved in a shooting with...
