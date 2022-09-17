ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Jocelyn Payton
5d ago

This is all true but I miss the old Raleigh, NC. Sometimes change is good and sometimes not so much.

Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Triangle's booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here's why

Editor's note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
MORRISVILLE, NC
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what's happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day's top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells for $830,000 in Garner

A 3,932-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located in the 7000 block of Scarlett Lane in Garner was sold on Aug. 27, 2022 for $830,000, or $211 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
GARNER, NC
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Population Change#Population Growth#Census#Personal Income#Washington D C
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday's wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child's school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she's concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Triangle cities, teams post in celebration of '919 Day' online

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday. Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

NC election officials swamped with dubious records requests from 2020 deniers

Gary Sims said he has never seen anything like the deluge of records requests inundating his and other elections offices across North Carolina and the country. Sims is the director of elections for Wake County — the state's largest in terms of registered voters — and has been working in elections administration for more than two decades.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
durhamsheriff.com

Significant Drug Bust Made: Local Subject Under Arrest

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (Durham, NC) – Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the arrest of a local man in connection with the seizure of a significant amount of marijuana. As a result of an ongoing investigation, a warrant was executed Monday night (9/19) in Durham County. Members of the...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn't ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC

