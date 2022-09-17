China's fastest 1225HP supercar Hyper SSR up for preorder with Tesla Roadster acceleration and Lucid Air price

Read full article on original website
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
CARS・
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata (NE) spy shots: Redesigned roadster starts testing
Engineers from Mazda have been spotted testing what's likely to be an early test mule for a redesigned MX-5 Miata. A test mule is a vehicle that hides new mechanicals within a makeshift body during the early stage of testing. In this case, the engineers are using a modified body from the current Miata.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with support for 8K at 60 Hz display will launch soon in Europe
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station will shortly launch in European countries, including France and Spain. The gadget has been designed for PC games, video editing and other tasks which require broad bandwidth and high-resolution displays. The dock includes two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports, with a maximum data transfer speed of 40 Gbps and a 15 W output.
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro users receive the September 2022 security patch thanks to MIUI 13.0.9 Global Stable
If I were to conduct a long-term review of my Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, I should highlight the drop in battery life that started after around a year of use. Without much fear of being mistaken, I will say that the cause for going down from over 6 hours SoT to roughly 4 hours combines the battery fatigue with various software problems.
notebookcheck.net
Starlink satellite Internet speeds decrease as Elon Musk brags about service availability on all continents
While Starlink satellite Internet speeds are still faster than the fixed broadband services in many countries, the average speeds have been gone down in the past year, says Ookla. The research firm behind the popular Speedtest app has been covering SpaceX's satellite Internet service since its initial launch, and found out that median Starlink download speeds have dropped up to 54% at places in the span of a year.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7
5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 430L has separate temperature and humidity-controlled zones
The Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Cross Door 430L is now available to pre-order in China. The product has 17 compartments, 266 L fridge capacity and 154 L freezer capacity. There is a further 10 L of storage in the upper section, in which you can vary the temperature separately from the rest of the fridge. You can also adjust the humidity in one of the lower drawers, altering the environment to keep wet or dry ingredients fresher for longer.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 announced with 16,384 CUDA cores, 24 GB VRAM, DLSS 3.0 support and a US$1,599 price tag
Months of leaks, rumours, speculations and "social experiments" later, we finally have our first look at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. The Ada Lovelace reveal also confirmed earlier leaks that talked about the GeForce RTX 4080 launching in two flavours. Nvidia has made some lofty claims about its flagship graphics card, and it'll be interesting to see how it holds up in the real world.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Athlon Gold 7220U Mendocino processors unveiled for entry-level thin and light laptops
AMD unveiled its entry-level Mendocino series of laptop processors at Computex 2022. The company didn't provide much in the way of meaningful information and briefly talked about its power efficiency. Now, it has announced three new Mendocino processors, the Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Athlon Gold 7220U, manufactured on TSMC's 6 nm process node. They use a modified version of the Zen 2 cores and support LPDDR5 memory.
notebookcheck.net
Twinkly Squares smart LED light panels unveiled with gaming sync via Razer Chroma RGB
The Twinkly Squares smart home lights are now available. The panels contain 64 LEDs, allowing you to create pixel art or mood lighting for your room. You can also set your patterns to rotate with a scheduling feature or sync them with a game, with support for Razer Chroma RGB and Omen Light Studio. Using the Twinkly Music USB dongle, sold separately, you can also sync the lighting to ambient sounds and music.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch receives wave of new features in beta update 7.07
Garmin has released new Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch software, beta version 7.07. The company’s post on the Garmin forum states that the update is a “Release Candidate”, meaning it is expected to become a public update assuming no significant bugs exist. Update version 7.07 includes many new...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin releases Public Beta 10.22 as Release Candidate build for Venu 2 series with bug fixes
Garmin has released a new Public Beta update for the Venu 2 series, which now consists of the Venu 2, Venu 2S and Venu 2 Plus. Like the Instinct 2 series, Garmin has rolled out two Release Candidate builds within a few days. In the case of the Venu 2 series, Garmin released Public Beta 10.21, which contained two bug fixes:
nationalinterest.org
Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition
By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
notebookcheck.net
VOLTA Anchor is unveiled as a wireless charging station for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and other devices
Accessory Android Apple iPhone Smartphone Smartwatch Wearable. VOLTA has announced its latest product just in time for the release of the iPhone 14 series, which might develop charging needs that sync with those of the user's Apple Watch and AirPods. The Anchor has the same main selling point as many other similar "charging stations" that have emerged for much the same reason as of late.
notebookcheck.net
AOC AGON 5th generation gaming monitors unleashed with QHD resolutions, high refresh rates and Console Mode
AOC has introduced the AG275QX/EU and AG275QXN/EU, two AGON 5th generation gaming monitors with IPS and VA panels, respectively. Offering 165 Hz refresh rates and QHD resolutions, the pair also deliver 1 ms response times with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity. AOC has presented the...
