Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise

Dell's latest webcam offers lots of pixels and features. Thanks to its 2K resolution and exceptional processing power packed inside a small cylinder, the webcam impresses first and foremost with its image quality and is able to produce great results even in low-light situations or difficult lighting conditions. The webcam achieves this using a Sony STARVIS image sensor paired with a fast ƒ2.0 lens. There is a magnetic lens cover to protect the lens and your privacy. It can also be attached to the rear of the webcam when the device is in use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO