Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
Deal | All-AMD HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 6800H and Radeon RX 6650M gets a hefty price cut on Best Buy
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Radeon RX 6650M, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, 1 TB NVMe SSD and 16.1-inch FHD 144 Hz screen is on sale at Best Buy for US$1,099. One doesn't need to use any coupon codes and the offer is valid till stocks last.
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Athlon Gold 7220U Mendocino processors unveiled for entry-level thin and light laptops
AMD unveiled its entry-level Mendocino series of laptop processors at Computex 2022. The company didn't provide much in the way of meaningful information and briefly talked about its power efficiency. Now, it has announced three new Mendocino processors, the Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Athlon Gold 7220U, manufactured on TSMC's 6 nm process node. They use a modified version of the Zen 2 cores and support LPDDR5 memory.
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano: Configurations and pricing confirmed ahead of January 2023 release
NVIDIA has quietly revealed new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules (SOM), slipping the announcement out alongside the launch of the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 12 GB, RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 6000 workstation GPU. Supposedly 80x faster than the original Jetson Nano that arrived in 2019, the Jetson Orin Nano will be available in two variants at different price points.
AOC AGON 5th generation gaming monitors unleashed with QHD resolutions, high refresh rates and Console Mode
AOC has introduced the AG275QX/EU and AG275QXN/EU, two AGON 5th generation gaming monitors with IPS and VA panels, respectively. Offering 165 Hz refresh rates and QHD resolutions, the pair also deliver 1 ms response times with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity. AOC has presented the...
Asus PN53 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 6000H get leaked
AMD Leaks / Rumors Mini PC Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Pre-order listings for the unannounced successor of the Asus PN52 mini PCs have been spotted at certain European retailers by keen-eyed redditor users. The PN52 models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000H were announced in January 2022 with availability in late Q1, but it looks like Asus is already planning to launch an updated PN53 lineup with AMD’s latest Rembrandt Ryzen 6000H APUs later this year.
AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X shows improved performance with new BIOS version, crushes competition in SiSoft Sandra review
Even if AMD’s Ryzen 7000 desktop processors are a week away from retailer availability, independent reviews and tests are already available online for certain models. The Ryzen 9 7950X flagship, for instance, has already been tested by the SiSoftware Sandra team, while reliable leaker Tum Apisak on Twitter also spotted new Geekbench results that were provided via an X670E AORUS Master motherboard with new BIOS, and it looks like Intel’s Raptor Lake could be in serious trouble.
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
Dell Pro 2K Webcam WB5023 review: Zoom- and Teams-certified webcam with HDR and AI Auto Framing
Dell's latest webcam offers lots of pixels and features. Thanks to its 2K resolution and exceptional processing power packed inside a small cylinder, the webcam impresses first and foremost with its image quality and is able to produce great results even in low-light situations or difficult lighting conditions. The webcam achieves this using a Sony STARVIS image sensor paired with a fast ƒ2.0 lens. There is a magnetic lens cover to protect the lens and your privacy. It can also be attached to the rear of the webcam when the device is in use.
NVIDIA announces RTX 4080 12 GB and RTX 4080 16 GB for US$899 and US$1,119 ahead of November launch
NVIDIA has presented the RTX 4080 series in 12 GB and 16 GB flavours. Equipped with different GPUs, the RTX 4080 12 GB and RTX 4080 16 GB are two of three Ada Lovelace graphics cards presented so far, with the other being the RTX 4090. NVIDIA has unveiled the...
NVIDIA Tegra T239: New leak offers clues about rumours next-generation Nintendo Switch chipset
Rumours about Nintendo releasing a next-generation Switch continue to swirl, perhaps unsurprising considering the console's reliance on ancient NVIDIA Tegra X1 series hardware. Purportedly, a next-generation model could continue to rely on an NVIDIA Tegra chipset, but the long-rumoured T239 instead. In that vein, NVIDIA has now contacted Linux kernel developers to include Tegra T239 support, a step towards the chipset's use in consumer-facing products.
AMD's CEO Lisa Su is tipped to deliver the CES 2023 keynote
AMD AI Business Gaming Ryzen (Zen) Workstation Zen 4. It's the middle of September 2022, but we already know who our CES 2023 keynote speaker will be. The CTA describes Lisa Su, PhD, as "an engineer who inspires people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in STEM", and one who has been involved in the advancement of high-performance computing (HPC) for approximately 30 years now.
New ONEXPLAYER mini Pro previewed with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M
One-netbook has started teasing a new edition of the ONEXPLAYER, less than a month after the company previewed the ONEMIX 4S. So far, One-netbook has only shared a single teaser via Twitter, which we have embedded below. Also shared on its Discord channel, the teaser only contains the phrase 'Who's ready?', presumably leaving people open to speculation.
Older NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs might get DLSS 3 support
With more than 30 titles already supported, NVIDIA DLSS 3 promises impressive performance gains of up to four times. DLSS 3 takes advantage of the optical flow accelerator, which has been available since Turing. However, this major improvement seems restricted to the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series. According to...
Optoma CinemaX D2 Plus 4K ultra short throw projector has 4.2 ms input lag and 240 Hz refresh rate
The Optoma CinemaX D2 Plus, or D2+, has launched in Korea. The brand's new UHD 4K ultra short throw projector has a laser light source that can last up to 30,000 hours in ECO Mode, with a maximum output of 3,000 lumens. The device can produce images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide when placed just 25 cm (~9.8-in) from the wall, with a 1,800,000:1 contrast ratio.
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 announced with 16,384 CUDA cores, 24 GB VRAM, DLSS 3.0 support and a US$1,599 price tag
Months of leaks, rumours, speculations and "social experiments" later, we finally have our first look at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. The Ada Lovelace reveal also confirmed earlier leaks that talked about the GeForce RTX 4080 launching in two flavours. Nvidia has made some lofty claims about its flagship graphics card, and it'll be interesting to see how it holds up in the real world.
Twinkly Squares smart LED light panels unveiled with gaming sync via Razer Chroma RGB
The Twinkly Squares smart home lights are now available. The panels contain 64 LEDs, allowing you to create pixel art or mood lighting for your room. You can also set your patterns to rotate with a scheduling feature or sync them with a game, with support for Razer Chroma RGB and Omen Light Studio. Using the Twinkly Music USB dongle, sold separately, you can also sync the lighting to ambient sounds and music.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with support for 8K at 60 Hz display will launch soon in Europe
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station will shortly launch in European countries, including France and Spain. The gadget has been designed for PC games, video editing and other tasks which require broad bandwidth and high-resolution displays. The dock includes two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports, with a maximum data transfer speed of 40 Gbps and a 15 W output.
