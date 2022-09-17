ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs Hosts Ponca City

By News On 6
 5 days ago
In Sand Springs, the Sandites hosted Ponca City.

It was an emotional evening, given the deadly accident in Sand Springs on Thursday.

Sand Springs won, 48 to 25.

