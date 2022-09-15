Read full article on original website
Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"
On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
USC football moves inside Top 5 of ESPN's latest college football power rankings
USC football might've had limited movement in the college football Top 25 polls, but it made a notable jump in the latest ESPN power rankings on Sunday, moving into the Top 5 at No. 4, up two spots from last week. The Trojans were moved ahead of No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma.
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's loss at No. 7 USC
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell 45-17 at No. 7 USC on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing 21-10 in the third quarter when starting quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field with an injury. The Bulldogs trailed 28-17 with 9:04 remaining when USC scored 17 unanswered points to win in blowout fashion. After the game, head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media to discuss the loss.
RECRUITING: USC football offers fast-rising 2023 linebacker, Memphis commit Arion Carter
USC football jumped in on one of the fast-rising defensive prospects in the country with an offer to unranked Smyrna (TN) athlete Arion Carter on Sunday. Carter, a current Memphis commit, has seen his stock skyrocket with recent offers from USC, Auburn and Alabama in the last few days. He's also picked up interest from Duke, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
Fresno State QB Jake Haener expected to return from high ankle sprain
Jake Haener was seen mouthing the words that made Fresno State fans cringe: “I heard it pop.”. That pop? From his right ankle that came near the “SC” logo at midfield and forced the man lauded for his grit, moxie and astronomical numbers to leave on a cart - then return with a brace over that ankle.
