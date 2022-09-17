ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok video of Penrith star Jarome Luai rapping to lyrics by notorious hip-hop group tied to Sydney gangs' postcode wars is investigated by NRL integrity unit

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A TikTok video featuring Panthers star Jarome Luai is under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit after it emerged the clip references lyrics from notorious hip-hop group OneFour.

Luai, 25, grew up in Mt Druitt in Sydney's west and has constantly referenced the fact he is proud of his roots.

While the date of the since-deleted TikTok video is unknown, the fact Luai glorified OneFour - who specialise in 'drill' rap - has caught the NRL's attention.

The drill rap artists - a genre defined by themes of violence, killing, and death - made headlines in 2019 after their national tour was shut down by police due to safety concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCPbn_0hz1KhwQ00
A TikTok video featuring a rapping Panthers star Jarome Luai is under investigation by the NRL integrity unit after it emerged the clip references lyrics from notorious hip-hop group Onefour

The controversial music style has come under fire across the globe, with authorities in the US and UK calling for it to be banned amid fears the street-life-inspired music incites violence.

With Sydney's postcode gang war in the west making headlines, the NRL Integrity Unit's probe into Luai's conduct poses an unwanted distraction for the Panthers, who face either the Sharks or Rabbitohs in a preliminary final on September 24.

Only last month Luai helped promote anti-violence messaging to children in NSW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244udn_0hz1KhwQ00
In August Luai (pictured in baseball cap) helped promote anti-violence messaging to children in NSW in his capacity as an ambassador for NSW Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbVAz_0hz1KhwQ00
OneFour have previously been banned from performing by NSW Police over concerns their concerts could stoke violence in Sydney's west

He was among the sporting 'influencers and ambassadors' called upon by NSW Police to appear in a video to be shown to children in classrooms and custody alike.

'I had a few guys around me (growing up) sort of in and amongst the violence, but they were very talented kids, maybe I could have made that difference if I had said something,' Luai says.

Panthers and NSW Origin teammate Brian To'o is a fellow ambassador. The pair have been known to blast OneFour's music on team buses.

In April, Uati Faletolu was stabbed to death at the Sydney Easter Show in an attack that could be connected to a gang 'postcode war' between neighbouring groups from Doonside and Mount Druitt.

Faletolu's senseless death caused instant tension, and there were fears a revenge attack was pending.

In May, NSW police called off a local rugby league match between Londonderry and St Pats in Sydney's west after being informed gang violence was likely to occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz37d_0hz1KhwQ00
Gang violence fears led to the cancellation of a game between Londonderry and St Pat's in Sydney's west in May (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QN4GZ_0hz1KhwQ00
Doonside Junior Rugby League Club shared Penrith Juniors' warning after one of its former players, Uati Faletolou (pictured), was stabbed to death in April in an attack that could be connected to Sydney's 'postcode' gang violence 

The Penrith Panthers Juniors then released a statement alerting players and fans to the possibility police could wipe out more fixtures in the near future.

'Please note: The NSW Police Force will be cancelling matches across the state where intelligence suggests everyone's safety is compromised,' the letter from Panthers Juniors general manager Nathan Mairleitner read.

'Detective Chief Inspector Newman from our local command and Crime Managers across Western Sydney are making general inquiries and will be contacting sporting clubs directly to identify players who are making threats and/or plans to instigate violence on our fields, this includes correspondence on players being joined in by spectators being armed with weapons.'

The statement then informed players and fans they must tell the police if they are aware of any threats of violence or intimidation surrounding games.

Mairleitner warned 'all players, coaches, parents and spectators' that they will be banned from the game with teams removed from competitions altogether if they're found to be involved with 'organising acts of violence on or off the field'.

Faletolu's death prompted Manly Sea Eagles star Josh Aloiai to send a powerful message urging people to end gang conflicts.

'Islanders are assaulting and killing other islanders in the streets. Often kids. Our very own people! Where have we lost our identity?' Aloiai asked on Instagram.

'Most of our Olds moved from the islands to countries like NZ and Australia to create a better life.

'It's one thing to be proud of where you come from because that's part of your story. It's a whole other thing to fight for your postcode and your suburb. Your postcode and your suburb doesn't care about you! Fight to be a role model for your brothers and sisters!'

