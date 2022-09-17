Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 48, Wendell 0
Bonners Ferry 14, Connell, Wash. 6
Burley 82, Preston 44
Camas County 54, Horseshoe Bend 6
Carey 36, Lighthouse Christian 6
Castleford 26, Rockland 14
Clark County 80, N. Gem 8
Clearwater Valley 34, Lapwai 22
Coeur d’Alene 14, Lakeland 10
Eagle 27, Owyhee 7
Emmett 34, Skyview 24
Firth 39, Declo 13
Fruitland 28, Nampa Christian 12
Grace 58, Watersprings 8
Grangeville 28, New Plymouth 21
Highland 14, Pocatello 7
Idaho Falls 22, Bonneville 21, OT
Kamiah 54, Council 18
Kellogg 44, St. Maries 21
Lewis County 36, Meadows Valley 0
Lewiston 49, Pendleton, Ore. 14
Madison 42, Thunder Ridge 7
Marsh Valley 53, Kimberly 40
Marsing 19, Parma 14
Melba 66, Nyssa, Ore. 14
Minico 35, Century 0
Mountain Home 26, Gooding 8
Mountain View 37, Borah 7
Murtaugh 58, Valley 20
Nampa 45, Kuna 23
Notus 61, Salmon River 14
Oakley 34, Raft River 30
Post Falls 41, University, Wash. 0
Ririe 25, American Falls 21
Sandpoint 28, Homedale 21
Shelley 35, Blackfoot 28
Skyline 43, Hillcrest 24
South Fremont 34, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 14
Teton 55, Salmon 0
Timberlake 58, Moscow 28
Tri-Valley 40, Cascade 28
Twin Falls 33, Jerome 0
Vallivue 38, Columbia 6
W. Jefferson 21, Malad 14
Weiser 49, Cole Valley 0
Wood River 26, Filer 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
