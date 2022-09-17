ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Docs: Amsterdam woman’s computer trespass charge over unauthorized access to DMV database at courthouse

The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2DS0_0hz1AeVV00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

FONDA – An Amsterdam woman recently charged with computer trespass is accused of unauthorized access to a state Department of Motor Vehicles database, according to allegations filed in court.

She is accused of doing so last year at the address of the Montgomery County Courthouse, according to the allegations.

Lauren E. Griffen, 31, of Amsterdam, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with one count of computer trespass, a felony.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced her arrest in a release, but did not include details on the allegations against her and Sheriff Jeffrey Smith indicated Tuesday his office was not releasing anything further on the case.

According to the charging document filed in court against Griffen, however, the allegations against Griffen relate to alleged actions by her from March 2021, the afternoon of March 15, 2021.

In a two-minute time span, Griffen is accused of making five unauthorized inquiries using the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles COMPASS search application, according to the allegations.

In doing so, according to the allegations, she gained “access to computer material consisting of sensitive records without any legitimate reason or purpose.”

The address given in the paperwork for the allegations is 58 Broadway in Fonda. That is the address for the Montgomery County Courthouse which houses court offices, as well as the District Attorney’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSEL9_0hz1AeVV00

A LinkedIn profile for Griffen identifies Griffen as a clerk typist with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Lorraine Diamond Thursday confirmed Griffen was a clerk typist with the District Attorney’s Office, but is no longer. Griffen’s final day there was Aug. 4.

With that, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting, she said. Diamond declined to comment on the allegations themselves.

The state DMV COMPASS system provides access to driver records. Access is limited to DMV employees who need it to do their jobs, as well as a limited number of other agencies, such as law enforcement or government entities that certify they have a permissible use, according to the state DMV.

System use is regularly audited and the DMV takes administrative action or legal action whenever misuse is confirmed, according to the state DMV.

Griffen was arraigned in town of Mohawk Court and released to return to court later.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7rNt_0hz1AeVV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hz1AeVV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hz1AeVV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KMMq_0hz1AeVV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JQaj_0hz1AeVV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336BAP_0hz1AeVV00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday

A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
COHOES, NY
informnny.com

Gang Assault arrests made in New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Fonda, NY
County
Montgomery County, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County

A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking

A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
ROTTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docs#Dmv#Linkedin
WNYT

Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges, according to sheriff's office

CANAJOHAIRE, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a Canajoharie man was arrested on an arrest warrant. Investigators say 36-year-old Michael Bell was arrested on an arrest warrant, accused of sale and possession of a controlled substance following an investigation. Bell was taken into custody, arraigned...
CANAJOHARIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Teenager Facing Drug Trafficking, Firearms Charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police have arrested a teenager on firearms and drug charges. According to Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Arena, police were informed on Monday that the 17-year-old juvenile was in possession of a firearm and a warrant was issued for his arrest. When he was arrested shortly afterward, police...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Two teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle

BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem Police say two teens were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle. According to Bethlehem Police back on August 25th, just after 1:00 AM, a plate reader flagged a possible stolen vehicle, alerting an officer in the area of Route 9w and Corning Hill Road.
BETHLEHEM, NY
WRGB

Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers

Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
WATERFORD, NY
WNYT

Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat

Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
250
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy