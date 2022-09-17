Was Andre Blake dropped from Jamaica’s national team for criticizing its governing body?

Read full article on original website
FA chief says LGBTQ fans won't face arrest for kissing at World Cup
English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says he has been told LGBTQ+ fans won't be arrested for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup in Qatar. Asked whether the FA had planned for the scenario of an England fan being arrested for holding hands or kissing a same-sex partner in public, Bullingham said: "We have been asking those questions of the Qatari authorities over the last six months.
Stewart, debuting Thomas help US beat Belgium in WCup opener
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in her debut for the United States, which beat Belgium 87-72 in its World Cup opener on Thursday. Jewell Loyd also scored 14 points for the short-handed U.S. team, which...
