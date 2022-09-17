Was Andre Blake dropped from Jamaica’s national team for criticizing its governing body?

English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says he has been told LGBTQ+ fans won't be arrested for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup in Qatar. Asked whether the FA had planned for the scenario of an England fan being arrested for holding hands or kissing a same-sex partner in public, Bullingham said: "We have been asking those questions of the Qatari authorities over the last six months.

FIFA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO