Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
thedcpost.com
Best Doula Services in DC: They Will Be There to Hold Your Hand
While you are preparing to personally experience nature’s greatest miracle, you will most certainly need an expert to walk you through this magical journey: pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. Here are the best doulas in Washington DC. DC Birth Doulas. Address: Shaw, Washington DC 20001. Photo: (301) 338-8143. Website: https://www.dcbirthdoulas.com/
knoxfocus.com
Burning Down Washington, D.C.
Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
Inside Nova
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
southlakessentinel.com
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown
Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
Virginia grand jury approves more charges against DC rapper in mall shooting
Editor’s Note: The above video originally ran on Aug. 12, 2022. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June. Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as […]
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
NBC Washington
Maryland Fire and EMS Task Force to Help Hurricane Fiona Victims in Puerto Rico
A search and rescue team from the D.C. area is expected to head to Puerto Rico on Monday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Maryland Task Force 1 includes Fire and EMS members from Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Thirty-five members of the task force were supposed to arrive a day earlier but could not secure a flight because of the weather. As of Monday afternoon, they were set to leave on a plane chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
fox5dc.com
Future of Nationals Park could be in doubt
DCRA, the city’s permitting agency, opted not to re-issue another temporary occupancy permit to Nationals Park until the owner, Events D.C., goes before the city’s Zoning Commission, putting the future of the stadium in doubt. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Bay Net
Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity On September 18 In Prince George’s County
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in multiple areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is...
WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video
BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
themunchonline.com
151 Denison St Unit 1
Cozy One Bedroom Rental - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Features hardwood floors, freshly paint throughout, glorious kitchen backsplash and spacious living room. End unit with access to a large yard. Rent includes water and on site private washer and dryer. TEXT your name, email and "Denison" to tour and...
WTOP
Worker killed when bucket truck hits power line in Fairfax Co.
A man was killed on the Georgetown Pike in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday afternoon. The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the man was operating a bucket truck and struck a power line near Langley Fork Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Georgetown...
wfmd.com
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
