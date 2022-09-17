ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thedcpost.com

Best Doula Services in DC: They Will Be There to Hold Your Hand

While you are preparing to personally experience nature’s greatest miracle, you will most certainly need an expert to walk you through this magical journey: pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. Here are the best doulas in Washington DC. DC Birth Doulas. Address: Shaw, Washington DC 20001. Photo: (301) 338-8143. Website: https://www.dcbirthdoulas.com/
WASHINGTON, DC
knoxfocus.com

Burning Down Washington, D.C.

Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
southlakessentinel.com

The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown

Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
LUSBY, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Fire and EMS Task Force to Help Hurricane Fiona Victims in Puerto Rico

A search and rescue team from the D.C. area is expected to head to Puerto Rico on Monday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Maryland Task Force 1 includes Fire and EMS members from Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Thirty-five members of the task force were supposed to arrive a day earlier but could not secure a flight because of the weather. As of Monday afternoon, they were set to leave on a plane chartered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Future of Nationals Park could be in doubt

DCRA, the city’s permitting agency, opted not to re-issue another temporary occupancy permit to Nationals Park until the owner, Events D.C., goes before the city’s Zoning Commission, putting the future of the stadium in doubt. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

151 Denison St Unit 1

Cozy One Bedroom Rental - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Features hardwood floors, freshly paint throughout, glorious kitchen backsplash and spacious living room. End unit with access to a large yard. Rent includes water and on site private washer and dryer. TEXT your name, email and "Denison" to tour and...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County

It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
BOONSBORO, MD

