Soccer’s run of 65-straight conference home games without a loss came to an end Sunday afternoon. After a 1-0 loss to Florida Atlantic University (5-3-2, 1-0 Conference USA), North Texas (5-3-1, 1-1 C-USA) split its conference-opening weekend at home. The team surrendered an early goal that held for the entirety of the match.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO