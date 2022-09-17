ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, CO

Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Officer uninjured, suspect hurt after train collided with Platteville Police car 00:50

Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks.

Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car.

The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.

Comments / 10

Nick LaBel
4d ago

I seen it right after it happened. I didn’t know it was a cop. But that explains a lot. There all crooked. There was no reason for him to be there. This is a really bad situation for them.

Reply(1)
7
Josh Ortiz
3d ago

Why the hell was the cop not in the car like he should be and wrong way to jail something off about this and not right

Reply
4
Troy Mc Hale
3d ago

well that suspect now gets to turn around and file suit against the officer and the police station.

Reply
3
 

Suspect apprehended in hit-and-run that killed Weld Co. deputy

A suspect was arrested late on Monday night in connection to the hit-and-run that killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz on Sunday. The 36-year-old man was identified on Tuesday as Norberto Garcia-Gonzales and he tentatively faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death.The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. after being tracked to Fort Collins and apprehended by WCSO Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police. Garcia-Gonzales was taken into custody using Alexis' jail handcuffs. Hein-Nutz, 24, was on her way to work on a motorcycle north of Greeley when she was hit. The suspect driver reportedly jumped out of the van he was driving hid in a nearby corn field after leaving the crash. Anyone with any information about this investigation can call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501. Reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.RELATED: Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash
WELD COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
WELD COUNTY, CO
Sonny Almanza hears charges in Arvada police officer killing

A man accused of killing a Colorado police officer made a virtual court appearance from jail on Tuesday to hear formal charges filed against him.Sonny Almanza, 31, faces first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 11 killing of Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, who was shot while he and another officer responded to a family disturbance that spilled into a street outside a housing complex.Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Jefferson County District Court Judge Russell Klein to unseal an arrest warrant affidavit that could detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. Klein set a Friday deadline for Almaza's public defenders...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Bullets strike homes in Arapahoe County

Investigators are searching for the people who fired a gun into homes on Sunday night. Fortunately, no one was hurt but it was terrifying for families. The homes that were struck were in Arapahoe County near Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, not far from Quincy Reservoir. In one home, a 7-year-old boy was sitting in a chair at his computer and a bullet passed through a wall and struck the chair. Detectives are looking for a black Mustang or a Dodge with a loud exhaust system and a black 4-door BMW. 
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
5 indicted in Weld County auto theft ring, 50+ cars stolen

Five people have been indicted in a large-scale auto theft ring. The suspects are accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles in Weld County since April 2021.Amanda Johnson, Austin Carholm, Ryan Yarwood, Hector Rivera, and Jacob Martinez have been indicted on 147 counts. Investigators believe the group steals vehicles and then sells them. Of the 50 car thefts, police said that 49 were specific vehicles from specific victims. All but five of th stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai models. Each suspect has been charged with violating Colorado's "Organized Crime Control Act" as well as counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, identity theft, forgery, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Accidents
Public Safety
DA: Charges for Sonny Almanza in deadly shooting of officer

The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday charges for suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. The DA issued the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder- extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, large-capacity magazine prohibited, first-degree criminal trespass and crime of violence.  Almanza was arrested several hours after Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation.Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who...
ARVADA, CO
K2 Radio

FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident

Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman killed, man hurt in motorcycle crash in parking lot in Midtown

A woman has died in a motorcycle crash in Midtown Fort Collins. Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in a parking lot on the 2600 block of Manhattan Avenue near Horsetooth Road Sunday just before 3 p.m. Police say a man and woman on the motorcycle were found with serious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police sai neither victim was wearing a helmet.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Bullet holes remain in house's walls days after random, 'unsettling' shooting

Investigators in Arapahoe County are asking for help in trying to identify who was in two cars involved in gunfire that hit a handful of homes in a Centennial neighborhood Sunday night. "Kind of startled me. I was getting ready to walk through the door. My wife came around the corner and said that didn't sound like firecrackers, that sounded like gunfire," said a resident in the area of South Flanders Court and East Progress Circle where shots rang out in quick succession at about 8:30 p.m. "It's unsettling. We live in a neighborhood that's quiet. We chose this neighborhood...
CENTENNIAL, CO
9NEWS

10-year-old scooter rider dies after being hit by driver

ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while riding an electric scooter Saturday died from his injuries, according to the Arvada Police Department. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. That's near the intersection with Indiana Street.
ARVADA, CO
Crews respond to van explosions at Forge Campus in Loveland

There was an apparent explosion that involved five vans at Forge Campus in Loveland on Tuesday morning, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority confirmed with CBS News Colorado. Fire Chief Timothy Sendelbach said crews were responding to the Forge (815 14th St SW) where the cause remained under investigation. There was no information about possible injuries immediately available. Copter4 was above the scene at 6:30 a.m. while it was still active. 
LOVELAND, CO
