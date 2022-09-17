Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves announces conclusion of Mobile Enforcement Team deployment on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference to announce the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) deployment that took place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The initiative, originally announced on May 11, was put into place in order crack down on violent crimes,...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
WLOX
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People don’t go around talking about how much they make. But this is a day when advocates say women...black women, in particular, should. “We know in Mississippi, black women are making 56 cents to the dollar,” said Cassandra Welchlin, Executive Director of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. “Nationally, black women are making 58 cents to the dollar. Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is the day that we bring awareness to how far into the new year, a black woman has to work to make the same wages that a white male, the non-Hispanic male made last year.”
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Mississippi woman pleads guilty to defrauding thousands in benefits from state
A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving thousands in benefits from the State of Mississippi. Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Service announced that Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, of Jones County pleaded guilty to SNAP fraud before the Jones County Circuit Court on August 24, 2022. Combest...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOX
Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi’s capital came as welcome news.
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
'Squall in the Gulf' takes readers back to the past
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders said it will be worth the trouble. Salon owner says downtown Gulfport parking limits are...
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
WLOX
Animal control officers see increase of strays across South Mississippi
The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021. Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center.
WLOX
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Plans for Popp’s Ferry connecting road changed, construction end date in sight
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are driving Popp’s Ferry Road in D’Iberville, the road construction in that area isn’t wrapping up any time soon. Anyone who travels along D’Iberville Boulevard near Popp’s Ferry has been dodging construction cones for years. However, D’Iberville leaders...
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
Comments / 3