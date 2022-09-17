Read full article on original website
Ex-Prosecutor: Looks Like Trump Ran 'Fraud Business With A Sideline In Real Estate'
A former state prosecutor said there "really isn’t a whole lot of room" for Trump to wiggle his way out of the New York civil suit against him.
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don’t belong in women’s sports. It’s a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports. Gov. Laura Kelly doesn’t go into details on her position in the 30-second ad, which is her first to address what Republicans see as a key education issue that hurts Kelly during a close reelection race. Her campaign later said Kelly believes decisions about transgender athletes should be made by schools, doctors, families and local officials and that the two bills she vetoed would have “created unnecessary new government mandates.” GOP challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, tweeted that Kelly is lying about her record, and the Republican Governors Association released a digital ad Wednesday highlighting Kelly’s vetoes. Other Republicans said Kelly is trying to hide an unpopular, liberal stance. But Democrats said the party’s voters would understand the ad as saying that the issue doesn’t involve men playing women’s sports because trans women are women.
Alex Jones lashes out at Sandy Hook judge
Alex Jones calls the judge in the Sandy Hook defamation case a “tyrant” for ordering him to enter a guilty plea. Jones is expected to be called to the stand as the judge and jury determine how much he owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. CNN’s Jean Casarez has the story.
North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it hasn’t exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea’s image. In a state media report Thursday, an unnamed North Korean defense official told the U.S. to stop making “reckless remarks” and to “keep its mouth shut.” Biden administration officials earlier this month confirmed a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia was in the process of purchasing arms from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets, as Moscow attempts to ease severe supply shortages in Ukraine worsened by U.S.-led export controls and sanctions. The North Korean statement came weeks after Moscow described the U.S. intelligence finding as “fake.” North Korean arms exports to Russia would violate United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting weapons.
Ukraine, Russia swap nearly 300 prisoners, including two Americans
Russia and Ukraine conducted a surprise prisoner swap on Wednesday involving nearly 300 people, officials said.
