ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Father of Bernstein High student who survived overdose questions school security

By Chris Wolfe, Kareen Wynter, Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bu5ir_0hz0fJCg00

The father of Heather Wheatley, a 15-year-old Bernstein High student who almost died from an overdose is speaking out, warning parents about the dangers of narcotics on school campuses.

Heather, along with her best friend Melanie Ramos, 15, had been sold pills purported to be Percocet, but were laced with fentanyl, according to LAPD.

Authorities believe the teens crushed the pills and ingested them inside a campus bathroom, losing consciousness afterward.

Although Heather woke up hours later, Ramos never woke up.

“It hurts me because Melanie, she’s like family to us,” Heather’s father Greg Wheatley told KTLA. “I’m not sure exactly how they ended up on the bathroom floor for all those hours. It’s anyone’s guess.”

Two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling the pills to the girls on campus.

Both boys attended Academic Performance Excellence Academy, located on the same property as Bernstein High School.

Where does fentanyl come from? Mostly from outside the United States

Wheatley says the two girls were best friends for years before transferring to Bernstein High together about a month ago, and were excited for a new start.

Unable to move her legs after waking up, Heather was eventually able to crawl out of the bathroom and seek help. Her father says school staff were only able to find her after a concerned family member arrived on campus, searching for the girl well after class had been dismissed.

Wheatley wonders why his daughter and her friend weren’t found earlier.

“We need to have security no matter what,” says Wheatley. “That’s a big school, that’s a big campus and whether security or just someone in place to ensure that people are not hanging out in the restrooms – just to be more watchful.”

DEA issues warning about deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills made to look like candy

Wheatley says his daughter’s mother had alerted the principal earlier in the day, concerned after they hadn’t heard from Heather. But little did they know, Wheatley says his daughter was asleep on the bathroom floor, unable to even hear the intercom announcing her name.

“It’s only a matter of time before it happens again,” says Wheatley. “If it happened to my daughter, it can happen to anyone’s child.”

Following the deadly incident, district leaders say they’re now focused on enhancing safety measures including identifying additional perpetrators on campus who could be targeting students and future victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Hackers hit Los Angeles Unified School District with ransom demand

Officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that hackers who targeted the district’s Information Technology infrastructure have made a ransom demand, according to a report from the LA Times.   The district announced the attack on Sept. 5, saying it happened over that weekend and had interrupted access to email, computer systems and applications. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

DA files charges against man accused of attacking teen inside Whittier grocery store restroom

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a Stater Bros. supermarket in Whittier on Sunday. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 38-year-old Steven Daniel Magdaleno, followed the teen into the store’s restroom, locked the door and attacked her. The girl screamed for help, which […]
WHITTIER, CA
Complex

PnB Rock Murder Investigators Reportedly Looking Into Possibility of ‘Known Enemies’ Being Responsible

The ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of PnB Rock earlier this month is now moving in multiple directions at once, local police sources have claimed. Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report citing LAPD sources in which it was claimed that one potential direction centers on learning more about potential “known enemies.” Specifically, investigators in the case are alleged to be looking deeply into Atlanta and Philadelphia. The latter, of course, was Rock’s hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Bernstein High School
defendernetwork.com

Family of nurse charged in deadly crash launch mental health site

The family of Houston traveling nurse Nicole Linton, who is accused of causing a fiery car wreck in the Los Angeles area in August, has launched a new website to tell her side of the story. The family hopes the website can also promote mental health awareness and give their account of Linton’s struggles with mental illness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m.  Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing.   According to a release by the Garden […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert

Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
kclu.org

Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park

There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Concerns grow over overdoses following music festival death

Marcy Rodriguez of Montebello is trying to pick up the pieces after losing her 27-year-old son Eli just days ago. Eli attended “Nocturnal Wonderland” in San Bernardino, a concert festival billed as “the best electronic dance music, camping and art festival in Southern California.” At some point during the festival, Eli ingested an unknown type […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy