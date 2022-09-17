ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Griner-less USA make ominous start to women's basketball World Cup

Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points and grabbed four rebounds as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium. But they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess as they cantered to victory in the second-half.
