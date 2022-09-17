Read full article on original website
Josh Smith's 1st over-fence HR helps Rangers beat Angels 7-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Josh Smith homered over the fence for the first time, and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Wednesday night. Smith’s only other round-tripper was inside the park at Globe Life Field against Oakland in July when his liner skipped past the center fielder to the warning track. This 386-foot solo drive in the seventh inning tucked inside the foul pole in right. Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward extended their hitting streaks to seven games in the first when Ohtani singled and Ward followed with his 19th home run for a 2-0 Angels lead. Ohtani and Ward were working on another rally to start the seventh when the two-way Japanese star reached on a routine grounder because reliever Brock Burke didn’t cover the bag. But Burke snagged Ward’s liner and doubled Ohtani off first.
Vierling’s RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead...
Kwan, McKenzie pace Guardians to 8-2 victory over White Sox
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Steven Kwan homered among his three hits and Triston McKenzie struck out 13 as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 Wednesday night to move closer to their first American League Central title since 2018. Kwan had hits in each of his first three at-bats, capped by his fifth homer of the season off Lance Lynn (7-6) on the first pitch of the fourth inning. Kwan is batting .538 (14 for 26) over his last five games. The Guardians (82-67) have won seven of their last eight games while reducing their magic number for winning the division to seven. By clinching the season series, Cleveland is assured of winning the division if it finishes tied with Chicago. The White Sox (76-73) lost for the third time in their last five games.
Royals bullpen clutch in holding off fast-fading Twins 5-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was altogether fitting that on the day the Kansas City Royals fired Dayton Moore, they beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins using the same blueprint that their longtime front office executive once used to build them into a winner. Some timely hits, stellar defense in spacious Kauffman Stadium and a shutdown effort by the bullpen. MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day, but otherwise the Royals had to scratch out just enough runs to support their relief corps, which pieced together five innings of two-hit ball in their 5-2 victory on Wednesday night. “You’ll always have stuff that comes up and today was one of those days, and the conversations we had — you still have to play,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Play the game really well in a way everybody would be proud of.”
