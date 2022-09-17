KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was altogether fitting that on the day the Kansas City Royals fired Dayton Moore, they beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins using the same blueprint that their longtime front office executive once used to build them into a winner. Some timely hits, stellar defense in spacious Kauffman Stadium and a shutdown effort by the bullpen. MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day, but otherwise the Royals had to scratch out just enough runs to support their relief corps, which pieced together five innings of two-hit ball in their 5-2 victory on Wednesday night. “You’ll always have stuff that comes up and today was one of those days, and the conversations we had — you still have to play,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Play the game really well in a way everybody would be proud of.”

