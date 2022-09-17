Read full article on original website
Trump’s Lawyers Contradict Trump’s Claim That Mar-a-Lago Docs Were Declassified
Former President Trump’s lawyers contradicted his assertions that the documents seized by the Department of Justice from his home at Mar-a-Lago were declassified, arguing in a court filing on Monday that the documents’ classification status should be “determined later.”. Trump’s lawyers did not claim that Trump had...
Trump's lawyer wouldn't let FBI agents open any boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June, DOJ says. 76 classified documents were later found in that room alone.
In June, Trump's lawyer wouldn't let DOJ and FBI agents search boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room. The DOJ said 76 classified documents were found in that room during the raid two months later. The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter," the DOJ wrote in...
If prosecutors decide to indict Trump, they'll wait until after the November midterms to do so: report
If DOJ decides to indict Trump, it will likely wait until after the midterms, Bloomberg reported. The move would be in accordance with longstanding policy that bars prosecutors from taking overt steps that could affect the outcome of an election. AG Merrick Garland also recently introduced new restrictions to "maintain...
Appeals court says Justice Department can use classified documents in criminal probe of Trump
A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a Florida federal judge’s order which effectively barred the Department of Justice from using classified documents found at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home to further a criminal investigation into him and his associates.In an opinion released late Wednesday, Circuit Judges Robin Rosenbaum, Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher said they agreed with the government’s argument that District Judge Aileen Cannon “likely erred in exercising ... jurisdiction to enjoin the United States’s use of the classified records in its criminal investigation and to require the United States...
Trump Knew Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Allowed to Store Classified Documents: DOJ
The newly released redacted affidavit said that former President Donald Trump's team was notified that his Florida home was not considered a secure facility.
Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
Mark Meadows Complying With DoJ Jan. 6 Subpoena 'Not Good for Trump'—Lawyer
A number of legal experts and political commentators have highlighted the potential problems for Donald Trump following reports that his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena under the Department of Justice (DoJ)'s investigation into January 6. Meadows handed prosecutors the same documents that...
A federal appeals court allowed investigators to resume review of classified records seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
The motion comes after the DOJ asked for a partial stay of a district judge's ruling that has paused its probe into the materials seized from Trump's home.
Trump Asks Judge to Keep Blocking FBI From Working With Seized Classified Files
The exterior of the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Leigh Vogel/The New York Times) Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to deny the Justice Department’s request to immediately restart a key part of its criminal investigation into his hoarding of sensitive government documents at his residence in Florida.
Justice Department asks appeals court to block Trump judge's Mar-a-Lago ruling
The Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to temporarily block a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that prevents it from using thousands of pages of government documents seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago home, including hundreds of pages of classified records. The Justice Department previously argued that any delay...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We’re going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch,” Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps...
The Mar-a-Lago special master wants answers from Trump. The dispute over 'declassified' docs explained
Donald Trump's attorneys say that as president he had the broad power to declassify documents, but have tiptoed around whether he did.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
A federal appeals panel has lifted a judge's hold on the Justice Department's ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit is a victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for it to immediately resume its use of the documents as it evaluates whether to bring criminal charges in its investigation into the presence of top-secret government records held at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.The government had argued that its investigation...
Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation. On Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on what most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws, pending the appointment of a third-party special master to review the thousands of documents and other items seized during the search to determine whether...
Special Master Asks Trump's Lawyers if He Declassified Records in FBI Search
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge appointed to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home raised doubts on Tuesday about the former president's claim that he should not yet review whether the records were classified or not. In his first public hearing since...
Americans Under Felony Indictment Have a Right to Buy Guns, Judge Rules
(Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge David Counts, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, reached that conclusion on...
Trump urges appeals court to keep shielding records from Justice Department
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to turn down a request from the Justice Department to allow investigators to regain access to a tranche of roughly 100 documents with classification markings seized from his Florida estate, claiming the government has "criminalized a document dispute" and is objecting to a "transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight."
Federal appeals court grants DOJ classified records request in Trump case
A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to resume reviewing classified documents that seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for its ongoing criminal investigation. The big picture: The ruling is a win for the Department of Justice after a federal judge temporarily blocked investigators...
