Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
US News and World Report
Reaction to Russia Mobilising More Troops for Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat. Here is some reaction:. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
US News and World Report
Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
US News and World Report
China Lodges Complaint After Biden Says U.S. Would Defend Taiwan in a Chinese Invasion
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Putin Escalates Ukraine War, Issues Nuclear Threat to West
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. In the biggest escalation of the...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Police Clash With Gunmen in West Bank, One Killed
NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Palestinian gunmen clashed with Palestinian Authority security forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and one man was killed in the confrontations, which broke out after the arrest of two militants, witnesses and medics said. Islamist militant group Hamas, rival of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority...
US News and World Report
Five Killed in Iran During Protests Over Death in Custody - Rights Group
DUBAI (Reuters) -Five people were killed in Iran's Kurdish region on Monday when security forces opened fire during protests over the death of a woman in police custody, a Kurdish rights group said, on a third day of turmoil over an incident that has ignited nationwide anger. Mahsa Amini, a...
US News and World Report
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Diagnosed With COVID After Attending Funeral
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. She attended the Queen...
US News and World Report
Polish PM Says Russia Will Attempt to Destroy Ukraine
WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow. "We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,"...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Calls for Punishment of Russia Including Loss of U.N. Veto
NEW YORK/KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded a special United Nations tribunal impose "just punishment" on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including financial penalties and stripping Moscow of its veto power in the Security Council. Zelenskiy's recorded address to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday...
US News and World Report
Russia Moves to Formally Annex Swathes of Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Tells U.N: We Demand 'Just Punishment' for Russian Crimes
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the United Nations on Wednesday that Ukraine wanted "just punishment" for a crime Russia had committed against his nation. Zelenskiy, in an a recorded address to the U.N. General Assembly, said Kyiv had a five-point plan to establish a durable peace -...
US News and World Report
N.Korea Says It Has Never Supplied Weapons or Ammunition to Russia - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Thursday said it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, while warning the United States to "keep its mouth shut" and stop circulating rumours aimed at "tarnishing" the country's image. "Recently, the U.S. and other hostile forces...
US News and World Report
Biden Accuses Putin of Irresponsible Nuclear Threats, Violating U.N. Charter
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia on Wednesday of making "reckless" and "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons and said Moscow had violated the core tenets of United Nations membership by invading Ukraine. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Biden slammed Russian President...
US News and World Report
U.S. Thanks Ukraine, Saudi Arabia for Release of Two Americans by Russia
(Reuters) - The White House's national security adviser thanked the governments of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia for assisting in a prisoner exchange that saw the release of two American citizens by Russia on Wednesday after fighting in Ukraine. "We look forward to our citizens being reunited with their families," Jake...
US News and World Report
US Rejects Russia's Plans to Hold Referendums in Parts of Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States rejected plans to hold referendums in Ukraine and will never recognize any Russian claims to annex parts of Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. Sullivan said Moscow may be making the move to recruit troops in those areas...
Comments / 0