US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Fitch Ratings#S P#Sovereign Debt#Linus Business
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Expects to Reach Trade Agreement With EU in Six Months if Elected

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he should reach an agreement on a trade deal between South America's Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union within six months, if he wins October's presidential election. The former president and front-running candidate told...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Accuses Putin of Irresponsible Nuclear Threats, Violating U.N. Charter

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia on Wednesday of making "reckless" and "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons and said Moscow had violated the core tenets of United Nations membership by invading Ukraine. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Biden slammed Russian President...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble, Stocks off Lows After Mobilisation Triggers Slump

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -The rouble recovered from two month lows and Russian stocks pared losses on Wednesday after earlier plunges triggered by President Vladimir Putin's move to order Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, significantly escalating what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and warned Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West continued with what he called its "nuclear blackmail".
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Keep Your Hiking Boots On

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. Investors in Asia could be waking up to more volatility after the Federal Reserve's latest jumbo rate increase and message about future hikes. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised rates by 75 basis points for...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Thanks Ukraine, Saudi Arabia for Release of Two Americans by Russia

(Reuters) - The White House's national security adviser thanked the governments of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia for assisting in a prisoner exchange that saw the release of two American citizens by Russia on Wednesday after fighting in Ukraine. "We look forward to our citizens being reunited with their families," Jake...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden Takes on Putin in Fiery U.N. Address

President Joe Biden opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday by taking a blunt and brutal shot at one of the institution's most high-profile members: Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council the American president accused of "shamelessly" violating the central principles of the U.N.'s own charter.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Calls for 'Immediate Cease Fire' in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called for an immediate cease fire in Ukraine, while criticizing sanctions against Russia over the invasion, as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Bolsonaro said Brazil does not see unilateral sanctions as the best way to handle the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Banks Close Painful Citrix Debt Chapter With $700 Million Loss -Source

(Reuters) - Wall Street banks completed the sale of $8.55 billion in loans and bonds backing the leveraged buyout of business software company Citrix Systems Inc by accepting a $700 million loss, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The process emerged as a key test of banks'...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

'Fear Gauge' Futures Signals U.S. Stock Selling Crescendo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's fear gauge on Wednesday sent a signal that has historically marked intense selling pressure in markets, but has sometimes preceded stock market rebounds. The October VIX futures rose 0.28 points above the November futures on Wednesday, the widest margin since mid-June,...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

India's RBI Announces 500 Billion Rupee Overnight Repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. "On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Black Brazilians in Remote 'Quilombo' Hamlets Stand up to Be Counted

SALVADOR, Brazil (Reuters) - For the first time in its 132-year history, the Brazilian census now underway includes a question counting members of the "quilombo" communities founded by runaway slaves. On Ilha de Mare, an island with several quilombos off the coast of Salvador, in northeast Brazil, this chance to...
SOCIETY

