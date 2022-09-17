ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents

(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Reaction to Russia Mobilising More Troops for Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat. Here is some reaction:. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe

ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Russia Moves to Formally Annex Swathes of Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Oil Rises as Supply Fears Overtake Recession Worries

(Reuters) -Oil rebounded on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session as concerns over tight supplies heading into winter eclipsed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $90.33 per barrel by 0319 GMT, recouping their losses in early Asia trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 45 cents to $83.39.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

UK businesses laud energy relief, but costs still a struggle

LONDON (AP) — At Sophia Sutton-Jones’ bakery in North London, the electricity bill has more than tripled since the start of the year. It now costs 5,500 pounds ($6,260) a month to power the ovens and keep the lights on at Sourdough Sophia. “Where should I magically take 4,000 pounds per month extra that I didn’t calculate for?” she said. To cope with rising costs, she’s had to borrow 50,000 pounds and raise prices twice this year for her loaves, baguettes and pretzels. She doubts that even a massive support package announced this week by the U.K. government will make much difference to businesses like hers struggling with soaring energy costs. Pubs, restaurants, breweries, retailers and other businesses across the United Kingdom are being pushed to the brink by skyrocketing energy bills that have helped send inflation to a four-decade high and fuel a cost-of-living crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Disdain and Defiance Among Kyiv Residents After Putin Order

KYIV (Reuters) - Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country. In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Appeals Court Says Trump Criminal Probe Can Resume Classified Records Review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised. The Atlanta-based 11th...
CONGRESS & COURTS

