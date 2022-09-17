Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
US News and World Report
Reaction to Russia Mobilising More Troops for Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat. Here is some reaction:. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO...
US News and World Report
Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Russia Moves to Formally Annex Swathes of Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield...
Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase on Wednesday in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
US News and World Report
China Lodges Complaint After Biden Says U.S. Would Defend Taiwan in a Chinese Invasion
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
How the gas industry capitalized on the Ukraine war to change Biden policy
Biden promised to tackle climate crisis but administration’s rhetoric ‘changed substantially’ after the onset of the Ukraine war and it adopted the industry’s major demands. The Russian tanks and armored vehicles had barely begun to roll into Ukraine before the fossil fuel industry in the US...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has handed the Justice Department a victory in its litigation with Donald Trump, allowing federal prosecutors to resume reviewing documents bearing classified markings that were among the thousands seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence last month. The three-judge panel sided with...
Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
US News and World Report
Five Killed in Iran During Protests Over Death in Custody - Rights Group
DUBAI (Reuters) -Five people were killed in Iran's Kurdish region on Monday when security forces opened fire during protests over the death of a woman in police custody, a Kurdish rights group said, on a third day of turmoil over an incident that has ignited nationwide anger. Mahsa Amini, a...
US News and World Report
Oil Rises as Supply Fears Overtake Recession Worries
(Reuters) -Oil rebounded on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session as concerns over tight supplies heading into winter eclipsed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $90.33 per barrel by 0319 GMT, recouping their losses in early Asia trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 45 cents to $83.39.
UK businesses laud energy relief, but costs still a struggle
LONDON (AP) — At Sophia Sutton-Jones’ bakery in North London, the electricity bill has more than tripled since the start of the year. It now costs 5,500 pounds ($6,260) a month to power the ovens and keep the lights on at Sourdough Sophia. “Where should I magically take 4,000 pounds per month extra that I didn’t calculate for?” she said. To cope with rising costs, she’s had to borrow 50,000 pounds and raise prices twice this year for her loaves, baguettes and pretzels. She doubts that even a massive support package announced this week by the U.K. government will make much difference to businesses like hers struggling with soaring energy costs. Pubs, restaurants, breweries, retailers and other businesses across the United Kingdom are being pushed to the brink by skyrocketing energy bills that have helped send inflation to a four-decade high and fuel a cost-of-living crisis.
US News and World Report
Disdain and Defiance Among Kyiv Residents After Putin Order
KYIV (Reuters) - Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country. In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War...
US News and World Report
Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
US News and World Report
U.S. Appeals Court Says Trump Criminal Probe Can Resume Classified Records Review
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised. The Atlanta-based 11th...
Comments / 0