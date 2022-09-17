ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

US News and World Report

Maryland Judge Vacates Murder Conviction of 'Serial' Podcast Subject Syed

(Reuters) -A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed after prosecutors said there were grave problems with his trial, including two other possible suspects in the killing of his former girlfriend who were never disclosed to the defense. The case gained national attention when the...
BALTIMORE, MD
US News and World Report

Special Master Asks Trump's Lawyers if He Declassified Records in FBI Search

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge appointed to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home raised doubts on Tuesday about the former president's claim that he should not yet review whether the records were classified or not. In his first public hearing since...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Americans Under Felony Indictment Have a Right to Buy Guns, Judge Rules

(Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge David Counts, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, reached that conclusion on...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Appeals Court Says Trump Criminal Probe Can Resume Classified Records Review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised. The Atlanta-based 11th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. to Seek Death Penalty Against Accused New York Bike Path Killer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it plans to seek the death penalty for the man charged with using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path on Halloween in 2017. In a letter filed late Friday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said Attorney General...
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

Video Appears to Show Corrections Officer Beating Inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
MONTGOMERY, AL

