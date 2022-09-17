Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
US News and World Report
Maryland Judge Vacates Murder Conviction of 'Serial' Podcast Subject Syed
(Reuters) -A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed after prosecutors said there were grave problems with his trial, including two other possible suspects in the killing of his former girlfriend who were never disclosed to the defense. The case gained national attention when the...
US News and World Report
Special Master Asks Trump's Lawyers if He Declassified Records in FBI Search
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge appointed to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home raised doubts on Tuesday about the former president's claim that he should not yet review whether the records were classified or not. In his first public hearing since...
US News and World Report
Americans Under Felony Indictment Have a Right to Buy Guns, Judge Rules
(Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights. U.S. District Judge David Counts, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, reached that conclusion on...
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has handed the Justice Department a victory in its litigation with Donald Trump, allowing federal prosecutors to resume reviewing documents bearing classified markings that were among the thousands seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence last month. The three-judge panel sided with...
US News and World Report
Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Bird-Watcher Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The white woman who falsely told police she was threatened by a Black bird-watcher in New York City's Central Park has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer Franklin Templeton of illegally firing her and portraying her as racist. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District...
US News and World Report
U.S. Appeals Court Says Trump Criminal Probe Can Resume Classified Records Review
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department can resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home pending appeal, a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday, giving a boost to the criminal investigation into whether the records were mishandled or compromised. The Atlanta-based 11th...
US News and World Report
Trump Docs Probe: Court Lifts Hold on Mar-A-Lago Records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Seek Death Penalty Against Accused New York Bike Path Killer
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it plans to seek the death penalty for the man charged with using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path on Halloween in 2017. In a letter filed late Friday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said Attorney General...
US News and World Report
Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice, to Answer Jan. 6 Committee Questions - Lawyer
(Reuters) -The U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol reached an agreement to interview Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the coming weeks, her lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday. The Washington Post has previously reported the committee obtained emails...
US News and World Report
Video Appears to Show Corrections Officer Beating Inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
US News and World Report
Trump Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Plans New Lawsuit Against Former President
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her more than a quarter-century ago plans to file a new lawsuit against the former U.S. president, whose lawyer called the effort "extraordinarily prejudicial." In a letter made public on Tuesday, a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll said the...
US News and World Report
Appeals Court Allows DOJ to Resume Review of Classified Mar-a-Lago Documents
A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday granted the Justice Department’s request to block part of a judge’s ruling preventing the government from carrying out part of its investigation involving documents marked as classified retrieved by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The stay,...
