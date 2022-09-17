ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
mgoblue

Big Ten Announces Women's Basketball TV Designations

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The University of Michigan women's basketball team will have at least 10 of its 18 Big Ten contests appear on national television, as the conference announced television designations Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21). The remainder of Michigan's home and conference games will be streamed live on B1G+. Michigan's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Monday: Game 4 vs. Maryland

#4/#4 Michigan (3-0) vs. Maryland (3-0) Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Television: Fox | Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network. • Following three non-conference games to begin the 2022 season, U-M is now on to Big Ten play. • The Wolverines have 50 wins in the program's last 54 Big...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy