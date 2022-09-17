Read full article on original website
Stewart, debuting Thomas help US beat Belgium in WCup opener
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in her debut for the United States, which beat Belgium 87-72 in its World Cup opener on Thursday. Jewell Loyd also scored 14 points for the short-handed U.S. team, which...
North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it hasn’t exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea’s image. In a state media report Thursday, an unnamed North Korean defense official told the U.S. to stop making “reckless remarks” and to “keep its mouth shut.” Biden administration officials earlier this month confirmed a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia was in the process of purchasing arms from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets, as Moscow attempts to ease severe supply shortages in Ukraine worsened by U.S.-led export controls and sanctions. The North Korean statement came weeks after Moscow described the U.S. intelligence finding as “fake.” North Korean arms exports to Russia would violate United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting weapons.
Ukraine, Russia swap nearly 300 prisoners, including two Americans
Russia and Ukraine conducted a surprise prisoner swap on Wednesday involving nearly 300 people, officials said.
