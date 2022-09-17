Read full article on original website
Related
goleafs.net
Goshen's conference tournament runs end in Marion
MARION, Ind. - The Goshen men's and women's tennis teams both suffered defeats at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening in the Crossroads League quarterfinals. The no. 5 men's team lost to to no. 4 IWU 5-2. And the no. 8 women lost to the Wildcats 7-0. The wins for the Goshen men came in no. 5 and no. 6 singles, as Mario Gomez took down Riley Fuqua 6-2, 6-2, and Insee Akarapan downed Grant Wayner 6-2, 6-0. Kevin Bollmann and Gomez won in no. 3 doubles, but the Wildcats won the team point 2-1. Pedro Scattolon put up a fight with Ethan Gray at no. 3 singles but lost the tiebreaker.
goleafs.net
Own goal costs Leafs in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind - A late own goal put in by a Maple Leafs defender was all it took as the Indiana Tech women won their home opener on Tuesday night. The Leafs and Warriors played to a scoreless first half where Goshen outshot Indiana Tech 4-2. The Warriors offense kicked in during the second half, but they still couldn't put one in.
goleafs.net
Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Naomi Ross Richer, Women's Cross Country
GOSHEN, Ind. — Naomi Ross Richer, a junior on the women's cross country team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 12 - September 19!. Ross Richer was the women's individual champion at the IU Kokomo Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 17. She ran the 3.1 miles in 19:41.0, averaging 6:20.1 per mile. She was the first to cross the line from a pack of four Maple Leafs that finished among the top five, leading to the team's first-place finish. Annika Alderfer Fisher was just a second behind, Summer Cooper came in at 20:00, and Mia Wellington completed the race in 20:45. The top five finishers placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 13th for a total score of 24. IU-Kokomo was the second-place team with a score of 39, and IU-East was third with 65 points.
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl. Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near E Hiler Rd in Whitley County wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Location
GOSHEN – Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, according to a news release from Goshen Health. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which...
WOWO News
Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on Harrison Road in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - A pedestrian has died following a crash in the 11000 block of Harrison Road Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to the area at 11:03 p.m. for the incident. The male pedestrian died on scene. The driver of the vehicle...
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
abc57.com
Thistleberry Farm sunflower field open for the fall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Wednesday is the official end to summer! Fall is on the way, and apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and cider mills are gearing up for visitors excited to celebrate the new season. Thistleberry Farm in South Bend has already opened its gates to the public with pumpkins,...
abc57.com
John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap
WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
95.3 MNC
Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program
Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 injured when pickup and box truck collide near Paw Paw
Two people were injured when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles southwest of Paw Paw, police say.
wfft.com
Garrett mom claims district discriminated against her son for wearing dress to school dance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Boys in dresses. It’s cause for debate at Garrett High School. “This is not a semi-formal dance for a guy to wear a dress. No.”. That's what mom Jennifer Morgan says Principal Matt Smith told her when her son Lucas tried wear a dress to the Homecoming Dance on Saturday.
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps up
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s top festivals wrapped up on Sunday. The Nappanee Apple Festival is a historic tradition, bringing community members together to enjoy entertainment, carnival rides and games, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and so much more!. Some say they travel across the country...
Comments / 0