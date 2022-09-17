ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

goleafs.net

Goshen's conference tournament runs end in Marion

MARION, Ind. - The Goshen men's and women's tennis teams both suffered defeats at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening in the Crossroads League quarterfinals. The no. 5 men's team lost to to no. 4 IWU 5-2. And the no. 8 women lost to the Wildcats 7-0. The wins for the Goshen men came in no. 5 and no. 6 singles, as Mario Gomez took down Riley Fuqua 6-2, 6-2, and Insee Akarapan downed Grant Wayner 6-2, 6-0. Kevin Bollmann and Gomez won in no. 3 doubles, but the Wildcats won the team point 2-1. Pedro Scattolon put up a fight with Ethan Gray at no. 3 singles but lost the tiebreaker.
GOSHEN, IN
goleafs.net

Own goal costs Leafs in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind - A late own goal put in by a Maple Leafs defender was all it took as the Indiana Tech women won their home opener on Tuesday night. The Leafs and Warriors played to a scoreless first half where Goshen outshot Indiana Tech 4-2. The Warriors offense kicked in during the second half, but they still couldn't put one in.
FORT WAYNE, IN
goleafs.net

Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Naomi Ross Richer, Women's Cross Country

GOSHEN, Ind. — Naomi Ross Richer, a junior on the women's cross country team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 12 - September 19!. Ross Richer was the women's individual champion at the IU Kokomo Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 17. She ran the 3.1 miles in 19:41.0, averaging 6:20.1 per mile. She was the first to cross the line from a pack of four Maple Leafs that finished among the top five, leading to the team's first-place finish. Annika Alderfer Fisher was just a second behind, Summer Cooper came in at 20:00, and Mia Wellington completed the race in 20:45. The top five finishers placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 13th for a total score of 24. IU-Kokomo was the second-place team with a score of 39, and IU-East was third with 65 points.
GOSHEN, IN
City
Goshen, IN
City
Judson, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Goshen, IN
Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl. Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near E Hiler Rd in Whitley County wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Location

GOSHEN – Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, according to a news release from Goshen Health. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which...
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Person
Caroline Johnson
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on Harrison Road in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - A pedestrian has died following a crash in the 11000 block of Harrison Road Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to the area at 11:03 p.m. for the incident. The male pedestrian died on scene. The driver of the vehicle...
OSCEOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
#Maple Leafs#Indiana Wesleyan#Wildcats
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Thistleberry Farm sunflower field open for the fall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Wednesday is the official end to summer! Fall is on the way, and apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and cider mills are gearing up for visitors excited to celebrate the new season. Thistleberry Farm in South Bend has already opened its gates to the public with pumpkins,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap

WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
WALKERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program

Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps up

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s top festivals wrapped up on Sunday. The Nappanee Apple Festival is a historic tradition, bringing community members together to enjoy entertainment, carnival rides and games, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and so much more!. Some say they travel across the country...
NAPPANEE, IN

