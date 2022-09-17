Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New year, same result: UCF Men's soccer beats Temple for 7th consecutive time
The UCF men’s soccer team kicked off conference play on Saturday by continuing its dominance over the Temple University Owls. Looking to add to its run of five straight conference tournament finals, UCF opened up conference play with a win. The Knights (4-1-0, 1-0-0 AAC) took care of business...
UCF women's soccer loses the lead against Texas, keeps looking for September win
A late goal spoils the upset for UCF women's soccer as the team's road trip ended in a draw against No. 20 University of Texas. The Knights women's soccer (2-2-4, 0-0-1 AAC) looked for their first win of September as they traveled to Austin to face the Longhorns (6-1-2, 0-0 Big 12).
UCF professor may proceed in lawsuit against Stop 'WOKE' Act
A federal judge cleared a UCF professor’s standing in a lawsuit against Florida’s Individual Freedom Act on Sept. 8. Mark Walker, the chief U.S. district judge, denied arguments by the state’s attorneys claiming Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history, did not have legal standing against the Individual Freedom Act, according to court documents.
Student Government senate urges UCFPD to include Narcan education at new student orientation
UCF Student Government senate wants students to learn about an opioid overdose medication at orientation, according to a resolution passed Thursday. Resolution 54-08, passed 34-0-1, urges the UCF Police Department to include Narcan education at new student orientation. “I think it can impact hundreds and thousands of lives,” said Akhila...
