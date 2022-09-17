MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional

Read full article on original website
Newly formed Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to address issues in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is a beautiful, historic place to live. But as the cost of living continues to rise across Montana, it can also be a difficult place to live.
Butte 13-year-old repairs, donates bikes for children in need
BUTTE, Mont. -- No childhood is complete without learning how to ride a bike. At least, that's what 13-year-old Robert Chegwin believes. And he's not letting many families' inability to afford bikes for their kids get in the way.
