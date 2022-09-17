Read full article on original website
Bill could address major concern of Orem splitting from Alpine School District
OREM — Perhaps no issue in Utah County is currently more contentious than Orem's proposed split from the Alpine School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 in August to place the issue on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, giving Orem voters the chance to split and form their own school district or to continue as part of Alpine School District.
Anonymous donor pledges nearly $100K to cover meals at Utah elementary school
PLEASANT GROVE — Parents of students at Manila Elementary School awoke Monday to a surprising email announcing that a private donor will be paying for school meals for the entire school year. "It's a very generous donation that will bless many families here at Manila," said Rachelle Spencer, the...
Proposed tiny home village draws mixed reactions from Salt Lake residents
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite many residents of west-side neighborhoods calling the proposed tiny village for the chronically homeless "a done deal" on Salt Lake City Council's end, council members have opted to extend public comment before issuing approval. The Salt Lake City Council held a public hearing Tuesday...
Church of Jesus Christ announces location of new Heber Valley Utah Temple
HEBER CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the new Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, the church announced Monday. The First Presidency of the church announced the groundbreaking along with new details about the location of the temple, and an artist's rendering of the temple's exterior.
No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction
SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
Family reaches $3M settlement with Salt Lake police after shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism who was shot 11 times by police in 2020 has reached a $3 million settlement with the city and the Salt Lake City Police Department. Linden Cameron was shot by police on Sept. 4, 2020, after officers...
'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
Student arrested for allegedly making nuclear threat unless Utes won
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student who police say threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the Utes' football team didn't win on Saturday has been arrested. The 21-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism.
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
Highland man faces charges after 5-hour standoff with SWAT team
HIGHLAND — A man who police say had several weapons and prompted a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team is now facing criminal charges. Bryce David Huntsman, 25, of Highland, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; threat of violence against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.
Teen who stabbed couple entered random unlocked home intent on attacking anyone, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Police say a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing a couple in their bedroom had entered the Taylorsville house at random after finding an unlocked door, and his sole purpose for entering was to attack someone. "We believe he entered the home with the intent to commit an...
Boy wakes couple, stabs both after entering random Taylorsville home, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old West Valley boy who police believe entered a Taylorsville home at random early Tuesday has been arrested and accused of stabbing the husband and wife who live there. About 3:50 a.m., a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom in the area of 4800...
Have You Seen This? BYU offers special flag to Oregon in honor of fallen player
IN MEMORIAM — The BYU football team suffered a serious setback with a 41-20 loss at Oregon over the weekend. But the stinging loss won't be the focus of this story. Nor should it be when something much bigger occurred before the game between two Top 25 opponents kicked off.
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
Judge finds Clearfield man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted by a 2nd...
What caused the weekend fire that damaged 10 cars in UVU parking lot?
OREM — Fire investigators determined an engine malfunction was to blame in a fire that destroyed three cars and damaged several others in a parking lot at the Utah Valley University campus over the weekend. "When you get dispatched to a car fire, you expect one unit involved and...
Utah man assaulted school bus driver, threatened to kill passengers, police say
SUNSET — A South Weber man now faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus. Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, was charged Monday with assault against a school employee and assault against a peace officer, class A misdemeanors.
Salt Lake man charged with stabbing woman, then stabbing man 6 days later
SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, for an incident on Sept. 17. He was charged with those same crimes on Tuesday in a separate case for a similar incident that police say happened six days earlier.
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
